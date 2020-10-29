Class 6A blog: Region 1 kicks off league play this weekend

“Now everything is flushed backwards,” Valdosta coach Rush Propst told Juston Lewis for the Valdosta Daily Times. “It’s 0-0, everything counts from here on out. These next nine weeks will determine the legacy for this football team.”

Here’s a closer look at the teams of Region 1 (in order of their 2020 winning percentages):

*Lee County (5-1): The Trojans are the three-time defending region champions and won state titles in 2017 and 2018. They were eliminated by Dacula in the quarterfinals last season. Lee County is ranked No. 1 heading into region play. The Trojans have played two top-10 opponents this season, losing to current No. 1 Lowndes of 7A (38-13) and beating then-No. 1 Warner Robins of 5A 27-7. Lee County’s Caleb McDowell leads the region in rushing with 526 yards, and the defense is allowing just 11.17 points per game.

*Houston County (5-2): The Bears were 5-5 in the regular season in 2019 and didn’t secure their playoff berth until the final weekend, but they got hot in the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by eventual champion Harrison 28-7. They are ranked No. 10 this season. Houston County has played four top-10 opponents from lower classes, going 2-2 with wins over Class 5A schools Coffee (17-10) and Veterans (7-0) and losses to Warner Robins of 5A (44-10) and Crisp County of 3A (12-0).

*Northside (3-4): The Eagles are going through one of the roughest stretches since the early days of the program in the 1960s, winning just six of their past 18 games dating to a loss to Lee County in the 2018 6A championship game. Northside has matched its victory total from last season, but playing its final three games against top-10 teams might make it hard to find another win. Chad Alligood is in his first season as head coach after being promoted to replace Kevin Kinsler, who retired after 31 seasons at the school.

*Valdosta (2-3): The state’s most famous program hired a new coach in the offseason (Propst replaced Alan Rodemaker). A win over Warner Robins in the opener was overturned by forfeit. Quarterback Jake Garcia transferred in from California, was ruled ineligible, then transferred out. Two games were canceled because of COVID-19. Injuries and suspensions have taken a toll. And they suffered back-to-back losses to rivals Colquitt County and Lowndes. Still, the Wildcats are ranked No. 3 and ready to move forward.

Schedule

Here is the schedule of Friday’s games in 1-6A, as of Wednesday night:

Houston County at Lee County

Northside at Valdosta