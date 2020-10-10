Class 6A blog: Region 1 goes 2-2; playoff races already taking shape

Houston County got the other victory for Region 1 when it defeated Class 7A Newton 21-7. The Bears are 4-2 and face Class 5A rival Veterans next week.

- Dacula opened play in Region 8 with a 28-27 victory over Lanier. For the past four seasons, their matchup essentially determined the region champion. Dacula won all four. This time, it establishes Dacula as the top threat to region favorite Buford, the 2019 Class 5A champion. Dacula’s victory was secured when Lanier missed a long extra-point attempt after a penalty with two minutes remaining.

- Ninth-ranked Douglas County and No. 10 Carrollton are tied for first place in Region 5 as the only remaining unbeaten teams in region play. Douglas County held off Alexander 7-0, and Carrollton beat Rome 34-12. Alexander and Rome also were unbeaten in region play but fell into a tie for third place with South Paulding, which beat Dalton 20-15.

- Johns Creek cleared a big hurdle in its quest for a third consecutive Region 7 title when it rallied to beat Riverwood 27-20. Johns Creek trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter but outscored the Raiders 17-7 in the final 12 minutes. Riverwood was 11-1 in 5A last season and won the first region title in school history. Johns Creek is 2-0 in region play, just ahead of River Ridge and Creekview, both 1-0.

- Richmond Hill began defense of its Region 2 championship, the second region title in school history, with a 42-7 victory over Bradwell Institute. The Wildcats are tied for first place with Brunswick (defeated Glynn Academy 24-21) and Effingham County (beat South Effingham 10-0) after one week of region play. Glynn Academy won Region 2 championships each year from 2016 to 2018.

- Wheeler and Pope are 2-1 in region play and tied for fourth place in Region 6. Wheeler rallied for a 13-12 win over Lassiter, which also was 1-1 going into Friday’s games and previously lost to Pope. If Allatoona, Sprayberry and Kell continue to sit strong at the top of the standings, the Pope-Wheeler game on Oct. 23 will go a long way in determining which team would get the fourth playoff spot.