Class 6A blog: Region 1 goes 2-2; playoff races already taking shape

Region 1-6A went 2-2 in high-profile matchups against out-of-classification opponents Friday, and the playoff races are starting to take shape in several other Class 6A regions as the regular season reached its midpoint this weekend.
Third-ranked Lee County picked up the biggest win of the week, defeating Class 5A No. 1 Warner Robins 27-7. Lee County (4-1) got touchdown runs from Chauncey Magwood and Caleb McDowell and scored on a fumble return and an interception return. Lee County had lost the only previous meetings between the teams in 2010 (48-35) and 2011 (56-14).
Warner Robins has now played all four of the teams in Region 1-6A. The Demons handily beat Houston County and Northside-Warner Robins and lost to Lee County and Valdosta, although Valdosta’s victory was later overturned by forfeit.
Top-ranked Valdosta lost to Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes 33-21 in the Winnersville Classic, which was televised nationally on ESPN2. It was Lowndes' fourth consecutive double-digit win against the Wildcats (1-3) and its 17th in the past 24 meetings, but Valdosta still leads the series 37-22.
Meanwhile, the struggles continue for Northside, which lost to Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County 63-14. The 63 points were the most ever allowed by Northside, and the 49-point margin of defeat was the largest in school history. The Eagles, who finished as the state runners-up in 2018, are 5-10 in the past year and half.
Houston County got the other victory for Region 1 when it defeated Class 7A Newton 21-7. The Bears are 4-2 and face Class 5A rival Veterans next week.
- Dacula opened play in Region 8 with a 28-27 victory over Lanier. For the past four seasons, their matchup essentially determined the region champion. Dacula won all four. This time, it establishes Dacula as the top threat to region favorite Buford, the 2019 Class 5A champion. Dacula’s victory was secured when Lanier missed a long extra-point attempt after a penalty with two minutes remaining.
- Ninth-ranked Douglas County and No. 10 Carrollton are tied for first place in Region 5 as the only remaining unbeaten teams in region play. Douglas County held off Alexander 7-0, and Carrollton beat Rome 34-12. Alexander and Rome also were unbeaten in region play but fell into a tie for third place with South Paulding, which beat Dalton 20-15.
- Johns Creek cleared a big hurdle in its quest for a third consecutive Region 7 title when it rallied to beat Riverwood 27-20. Johns Creek trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter but outscored the Raiders 17-7 in the final 12 minutes. Riverwood was 11-1 in 5A last season and won the first region title in school history. Johns Creek is 2-0 in region play, just ahead of River Ridge and Creekview, both 1-0.
- Richmond Hill began defense of its Region 2 championship, the second region title in school history, with a 42-7 victory over Bradwell Institute. The Wildcats are tied for first place with Brunswick (defeated Glynn Academy 24-21) and Effingham County (beat South Effingham 10-0) after one week of region play. Glynn Academy won Region 2 championships each year from 2016 to 2018.
- Wheeler and Pope are 2-1 in region play and tied for fourth place in Region 6. Wheeler rallied for a 13-12 win over Lassiter, which also was 1-1 going into Friday’s games and previously lost to Pope. If Allatoona, Sprayberry and Kell continue to sit strong at the top of the standings, the Pope-Wheeler game on Oct. 23 will go a long way in determining which team would get the fourth playoff spot.
