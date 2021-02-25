Class 6A blog: Ranked teams begin squaring off in Round 2

The boys games were considerably more competitive, with an average margin of 12.1 points and seven games decided by fewer than 10 points.

Winder-Barrow pulled of the upset of the first round when it knocked out eighth-ranked Douglas County 64-56 in overtime. The victory made Winder-Barrow the only No. 4 seed left standing in Class 6A, and it capped off a four-game sweep for Region 8′s boys teams against Region 5.

Four No. 3-seeded boys teams also advanced. They were Tucker, which beat Valdosta 60-56; Buford, which beat Alexander 66-64; Brunswick, which beat Grovetown 77-70; and Heritage-Conyers, which rolled past Statesboro 81-57.

There were some fantastic finishes, as well. Fourth-ranked Evans, leading 65-64, survived three chances at the rim by Effingham County in the closing seconds and eventually won 67-64. Buford held on to win 66-64 when Alexander missed a tip-in of a missed free throw with less than a second remaining. And second-ranked Kell beat River Ridge 58-56 on a jumper by Scoot Henderson with 24 seconds left.

*State tournament scores, matchups:

Girls

First round

Hughes 45, Houston County 30

Rockdale County 72, Glynn Academy 31

Sequoyah 68, Pope 61

Carrollton 68, Lanier 33

Sprayberry 76, Cambridge 63

Buford 81, Alexander 45

Lovejoy 60, Valdosta 25

Statesboro 59, Heritage-Conyers 34

Rome 68, Dacula 42

River Ridge 72, Kennesaw Mountain 39

Grovetown 54, Richmond Hill 36

Lee County 40, Lakeside-DeKalb 31

Brunswick 68, Evans 39

Westlake 85, Northside-Warner Robins 30

Habersham Central 52, Douglas County 45

Kell 51, Creekview 37

Second round

(R4 #3) Hughes at (R3 #1) Rockdale County

(R7 #2) Sequoyah at (R5 #1) Carrollton

(R6 #2) Sprayberry at (R8 #1) Buford

(R4 #2) Lovejoy at (R2 #1) Statesboro

(R5 #2) Rome at (R7 #1) River Ridge

(R3 #2) Grovetown at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R2 #2) Brunswick at (R4 #1) Westlake

(R8 #2) Habersham Central at (R6 #1) Kell

Boys

First round

Tucker 60, Valdosta 56

Evans 67, Effingham County 64

Centennial 72, South Cobb 58

Winder-Barrow 64, Douglas County 56

Wheeler 75, Sequoyah 59

Lanier 71, South Paulding 43

North Atlanta 53, Houston County 44

Richmond Hill 76, Rockdale County 58

Buford 66, Alexander 64

Chattahoochee 68, Pope 60

Brunswick 77, Grovetown 70

Lee County 67, Hughes 52

Heritage-Conyers 81, Statesboro 57

Westlake 66, Northside-Warner Robins 50

Shiloh 67, Dalton 47

Kell 58, River Ridge 56

Second round

(R4 #3) Tucker at (R3 #1) Evans

(R8 #4) Winder-Barrow at (R7 #2) Centennial

(R6 #2) Wheeler at (R8 #1) Lanier

(R4 #2) North Atlanta at (R2 #1) Richmond Hill

(R8 #3) Buford at (R7 #1) Chattahoochee

(R2 #3) Brunswick at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R3 #3) Heritage-Conyers at (R4 #1) Westlake

(R8 #2) Shiloh at (R6 #1) Kell