Class 6A blog: Races still tight in five girls regions

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Five of the eight regular-season region championships in Class 6A girls basketball remain very much up for grabs with a little more than two weeks remaining until the start of the postseason.

Top-ranked Westlake of Region 4, No. 2 Buford of Region 8 and River Ridge of Region 7 are in control of their regions. Westlake holds a two-game lead over No. 4 Lovejoy and won both meetings between the teams this season. Buford holds a three-game in the loss column over Habersham Central and Dacula. Westlake, Buford and No. 8 Statesboro are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.

Likewise in Region 7, River Ridge is 9-1 in region play, two games ahead of a second-place pack that includes Sequoyah, Cambridge and Johns Creek.

The tightest race remaining is in four-team Region 1, where just one game separates first and last place. Valdosta (11-5, 3-2) is currently sitting at the top, a half-game ahead of Houston County (9-4, 3-3) and Lee County (8-8, 2-2) and one game ahead of Northside-Warner Robins (6-6, 2-3).

The other four regions are essentially two-team races for the No. 1 seeds in the region tournaments.

Statesboro is undefeated in Region 2 play and followed by Brunswick, which suffered its only region loss (45-39) at the hands of Statesboro on Jan. 15. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 9.

Rockdale County’s 68-51 victory over Grovetown on Jan. 12 is the only thing separating the teams at the top of Region 3. Grovetown gets a shot at revenge Tuesday when they meet against at Grovetown.

No. 3 Carrollton (18-1, 8-0) has been cruising through Region 5, but the Trojans have just a half-game lead on Douglas County (10-3, 8-1). Carrollton won 57-32 in Douglasville on Jan. 8, and the teams will meet again Tuesday in Carrollton.

No. 6 Sprayberry beat No. 7 Kell 70-66 on Feb. 8, giving the Yellow Jackets their current one-game lead over the Longhorns. Their rematch is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Sprayberry.

Here are the girls region standings going into the weekend (with region records, followed by overall records). Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.

Region 1

Valdosta – 3-2 / 11-5

Houston County – 3-3 / 9-4

Lee County – 2-2 / 8-8

Northside-Warner Robins – 2-3 / 6-6

Region 2

Statesboro – 9-0 / 15-0

Brunswick – 5-1 / 14-2

Richmond Hill – 6-2 / 13-3

Glynn Academy – 3-5 / 9-7

Bradwell Institute – 3-5 / 6-6

South Effingham – 2-6 / 6-13

Effingham County – 0-9 / 2-15

Region 3

Rockdale County – 6-0 / 14-3

Grovetown – 5-1 / 7-6

Heritage-Conyers – 3-3 / 9-5

Evans – 3-3 / 9-7

Alcovy 1-5 / 5-13

Lakeside-Evans – 0-6 / 6-8

Region 4

Westlake – 8-0 / 13-0

Lovejoy – 6-2 / 15-5

Hughes – 6-3 / 15-5

Tucker – 1-1 / 1-4

Lakeside-DeKalb – 3-4 / 10-7

North Atlanta – 2-8 / 3-11

Morrow – 1-9 / 2-14

Region 5

Carrollton – 8-0 / 18-1

Douglas County – 8-1 / 10-3

Rome – 5-3 / 14-5

Alexander – 5-3 / 9-9

Dalton – 5-4 / 8-7

East Paulding – 3-6 / 9-9

Paulding County – 1-9 / 2-18

South Paulding – 0-9 / 1-16

Region 6

Sprayberry – 11-0 / 15-3

Kell – 10-1 / 17-3

Pope – 9-3 / 13-8

Kennesaw Mountain – 6-6 / 11-7

Osborne – 5-6 / 5-7

Allatoona – 5-7 / 7-11

Wheeler – 4-8 / 5-13

Lassiter – 1-10 / 1-17

South Cobb – 1-11 / 2-14

Region 7

River Ridge – 9-1 / 17-3

Sequoyah – 7-3 / 14-5

Cambridge – 7-3 / 12-6

Johns Creek – 7-3 / 12-8

Creekview – 4-6 / 8-12

Riverwood – 4-6 / 6-9

Chattahoochee – 2-8 / 8-13

Centennial – 0-10 / 2-16

Region 8

Buford – 7-0 / 16-0

Habersham Central – 5-3 / 13-4

Dacula – 4-3 / 9-9

Winder-Barrow – 4-4 / 10-8

Lanier – 3-4 / 6-7

Shiloh – 2-4 / 5-14

Central Gwinnett – 0-7 / 3-15

