Class 6A blog: Races still tight in five girls regions

Five of the eight regular-season region championships in Class 6A girls basketball remain very much up for grabs with a little more than two weeks remaining until the start of the postseason.
Top-ranked Westlake of Region 4, No. 2 Buford of Region 8 and River Ridge of Region 7 are in control of their regions. Westlake holds a two-game lead over No. 4 Lovejoy and won both meetings between the teams this season. Buford holds a three-game in the loss column over Habersham Central and Dacula. Westlake, Buford and No. 8 Statesboro are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.
Likewise in Region 7, River Ridge is 9-1 in region play, two games ahead of a second-place pack that includes Sequoyah, Cambridge and Johns Creek.
The tightest race remaining is in four-team Region 1, where just one game separates first and last place. Valdosta (11-5, 3-2) is currently sitting at the top, a half-game ahead of Houston County (9-4, 3-3) and Lee County (8-8, 2-2) and one game ahead of Northside-Warner Robins (6-6, 2-3).
The other four regions are essentially two-team races for the No. 1 seeds in the region tournaments.
Statesboro is undefeated in Region 2 play and followed by Brunswick, which suffered its only region loss (45-39) at the hands of Statesboro on Jan. 15. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 9.
Rockdale County’s 68-51 victory over Grovetown on Jan. 12 is the only thing separating the teams at the top of Region 3. Grovetown gets a shot at revenge Tuesday when they meet against at Grovetown.
No. 3 Carrollton (18-1, 8-0) has been cruising through Region 5, but the Trojans have just a half-game lead on Douglas County (10-3, 8-1). Carrollton won 57-32 in Douglasville on Jan. 8, and the teams will meet again Tuesday in Carrollton.
No. 6 Sprayberry beat No. 7 Kell 70-66 on Feb. 8, giving the Yellow Jackets their current one-game lead over the Longhorns. Their rematch is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Sprayberry.
Here are the girls region standings going into the weekend (with region records, followed by overall records). Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.
Region 1
Valdosta – 3-2 / 11-5
Houston County – 3-3 / 9-4
Lee County – 2-2 / 8-8
Northside-Warner Robins – 2-3 / 6-6
Region 2
Statesboro – 9-0 / 15-0
Brunswick – 5-1 / 14-2
Richmond Hill – 6-2 / 13-3
Glynn Academy – 3-5 / 9-7
Bradwell Institute – 3-5 / 6-6
South Effingham – 2-6 / 6-13
Effingham County – 0-9 / 2-15
Region 3
Rockdale County – 6-0 / 14-3
Grovetown – 5-1 / 7-6
Heritage-Conyers – 3-3 / 9-5
Evans – 3-3 / 9-7
Alcovy 1-5 / 5-13
Lakeside-Evans – 0-6 / 6-8
Region 4
Westlake – 8-0 / 13-0
Lovejoy – 6-2 / 15-5
Hughes – 6-3 / 15-5
Tucker – 1-1 / 1-4
Lakeside-DeKalb – 3-4 / 10-7
North Atlanta – 2-8 / 3-11
Morrow – 1-9 / 2-14
Region 5
Carrollton – 8-0 / 18-1
Douglas County – 8-1 / 10-3
Rome – 5-3 / 14-5
Alexander – 5-3 / 9-9
Dalton – 5-4 / 8-7
East Paulding – 3-6 / 9-9
Paulding County – 1-9 / 2-18
South Paulding – 0-9 / 1-16
Region 6
Sprayberry – 11-0 / 15-3
Kell – 10-1 / 17-3
Pope – 9-3 / 13-8
Kennesaw Mountain – 6-6 / 11-7
Osborne – 5-6 / 5-7
Allatoona – 5-7 / 7-11
Wheeler – 4-8 / 5-13
Lassiter – 1-10 / 1-17
South Cobb – 1-11 / 2-14
Region 7
River Ridge – 9-1 / 17-3
Sequoyah – 7-3 / 14-5
Cambridge – 7-3 / 12-6
Johns Creek – 7-3 / 12-8
Creekview – 4-6 / 8-12
Riverwood – 4-6 / 6-9
Chattahoochee – 2-8 / 8-13
Centennial – 0-10 / 2-16
Region 8
Buford – 7-0 / 16-0
Habersham Central – 5-3 / 13-4
Dacula – 4-3 / 9-9
Winder-Barrow – 4-4 / 10-8
Lanier – 3-4 / 6-7
Shiloh – 2-4 / 5-14
Central Gwinnett – 0-7 / 3-15
About the Author