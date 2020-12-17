Class 6A blog: Previews of Valdosta-Buford, Westlake-Lee County

Valdosta at Buford
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
Records, rankings: Valdosta is 7-4, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A and No. 6; Buford is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 8-6A and No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Things to know: This game matches Georgia’s team of the 20th Century against the team of the 21st Century. Valdosta was 771-160-33 (81.7 percent) with 23 state championships from 1900-1999, while Buford is 281-23 (92.4) with 11 state titles since 2000. Valdosta, the only No. 2 seed remaining in Class 6A, defeated Carrollton 36-15 last week to reach the semifinals for the first time since its 2016 team won the school’s 24th state title. Carrollton took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter, but Valdosta answered with touchdown runs by Amari Jones (5 yards), Kaleb Robinson (2 yards) and Terrell Denson (86 yards). Robinson finished with 136 yards rushing and Jones had 62, and both also ran for first-half TD. Buford reached the semifinals for the 18th time in 21 seasons with a 44-15 victory win Hughes. Buford rushed for 256 yards, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post, and were led by Victor Venn (139 yards, one touchdown) and Gabe Ervin (49-2). Hughes’ 15 points were the most allowed by Buford since a 28-14 loss to North Cobb in the season opener. The Wolves are giving up 6.67 points per game, fewest in 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Buford 23, Valdosta 20
Westlake at Lee County
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg
Records, rankings: Westlake is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-6A and No. 3; Lee County is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 1-6A and No. 1.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Things to know: Westlake reached the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and second time in school history with a 27-24 victory over Allatoona, the 2019 state runner-up. Sophomore QB R.J. Johnson was 13-of-20 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards and a score. He has passed for 3,197 yards and 26 TDs this season. Corzavius Smart added 82 yards rushing on 19 carries. Westlake led 27-10 in the fourth quarter, saw its lead cut to three points, then ran the final 6:31 off the clock. Lee County reached the semifinals for the third time in four seasons with a 49-31 victory over River Ridge. Caleb McDowell (committed to South Carolina) scored on a 77-yard kickoff return, a 49-yard punt return and runs of 21, 22 and 62 yards. He finished with 121 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Preston Simmons ran for 102 yards on 16 carries. They are the top two rushers in Region 1. Lee County took a 7-0 lead on the third play from scrimmage after recovering a muffed opening kickoff at the River Ridge 5-yard line, and the Knights never got closer than 21-17.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lee County 27, Westlake 20
