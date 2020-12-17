Class 6A blog: Previews of Valdosta-Buford, Westlake-Lee County

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Buford 23, Valdosta 20

Westlake at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Westlake is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-6A and No. 3; Lee County is 11-1, the No. 1 seed from 1-6A and No. 1.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Westlake reached the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and second time in school history with a 27-24 victory over Allatoona, the 2019 state runner-up. Sophomore QB R.J. Johnson was 13-of-20 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards and a score. He has passed for 3,197 yards and 26 TDs this season. Corzavius Smart added 82 yards rushing on 19 carries. Westlake led 27-10 in the fourth quarter, saw its lead cut to three points, then ran the final 6:31 off the clock. Lee County reached the semifinals for the third time in four seasons with a 49-31 victory over River Ridge. Caleb McDowell (committed to South Carolina) scored on a 77-yard kickoff return, a 49-yard punt return and runs of 21, 22 and 62 yards. He finished with 121 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Preston Simmons ran for 102 yards on 16 carries. They are the top two rushers in Region 1. Lee County took a 7-0 lead on the third play from scrimmage after recovering a muffed opening kickoff at the River Ridge 5-yard line, and the Knights never got closer than 21-17.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lee County 27, Westlake 20