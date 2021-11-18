Class 6A blog: Previews of the eight second-round games

*Westlake (9-2) at Kennesaw Mountain (10-1): No. 5 Westlake had won seven consecutive region titles before settling for the No. 2 seed behind Hughes in Region 4. The Lions rolled through the first round, beating Effingham County 45-3. Zina Mulbah had three touchdown runs, QB R.J. Johnson (a 2,000-yard passer) ran for one, and Avieon Terrell scored on a 50-yard interception return. Kennesaw Mountain, which opened in 2000, reached the playoffs for the first time in 2020, clinched its first region title two weekends ago and now has its first playoff victory, 49-21 against Lanier on Saturday. The Mustangs led 21-15 at halftime outscored the Longhorns 14-0 in the third quarter. Cayman Prangley (1,882 passing yards for the season) threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and Jah Welch (694 rushing yards) ran for 87 yards and a score.

*Carrollton (10-1) at Alcovy (5-4): Seventh-ranked Carrollton is one win away from its sixth consecutive trip to the quarterfinals after a 47-28 victory over No. 10 Creekview. Carrollton built a 27-7 lead in the first half, and Creekview never got within 12 points. QB M.J. Morris (178 yards rushing, one TD), Jamun Evans (103-2) and Kelvin Hill (88-3) led a 365-yard rushing effort, although the Trojans were outgained 511-458. Region 3′s Alcovy, which opened in 2006, is a region champion for the first time in school history. The Tigers had a bye in the first round, moving them to the second round for the first time. They had been 0-5 all-time in the playoffs. Junior QB Ashton Evans has passed for 1,565 yards, and Tristan Mayweather has run for 748.

*Lovejoy (5-4) at (R8 #1) Buford (10-1): Lovejoy, the No. 3 seed from Region 4, advanced to the second round for the first time since 2016 with a 19-14 victory at Richmond Hill. Stephin Craig threw a touchdown pass to Keandre Hines with about 10 minutes remaining for the winning score. Defending champion and top-ranked Buford defeated Kell 38-14 for its 23rd consecutive first-round victory. Bryant Appling is 11-0 in the playoffs in three seasons as Buford’s head coach. C.J. Clinkscales (committed to Boston College) ran for 123 yards and a touchdown. and Victor Venn (Colorado) ran for 89 yards and three TDs, unofficially. Lovejoy is 1-10 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, its only victory coming in 1996.

*Cambridge (9-1) at Lee County (10-1): No. 9 Cambridge (opened in 2012), which had never won a playoff game until last year, is in the second round for the second straight year after beating South Paulding 50-29. Jack Marlow scored on a 27-yard run 30 second into the game, his first of three touchdowns, and Cambridge led 23-0 at halftime. Zach Harris, a 2,000-yard passer in the regular season, had touchdowns rushing and passing. No. 2-ranked Lee County built a 50-0 halftime lead and beat Grovetown 57-12. Eight players scored touchdowns, and Lee held Grovetown to negative yardage in the first half. The Trojans are 17-2 in the playoffs since the start of the 2017 season. This will be Cambridge’s first game ever against a team from south Georgia.