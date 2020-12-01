Class 6A blog: Preview of the eight second-round games

*Hughes (10-1) at Glynn Academy (8-3): Hughes, which missed the playoffs the past two seasons, beat Northside of Warner Robins 27-0 to reach the second round for the first time since 2016. QB Xavier Smith ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the first half, and the Panthers had 427 yards of total offense while holding Northside to 68. Region 2 champion Glynn Academy beat Grovetown 42-3 for its seventh consecutive first-round victory. The Red Terrors have won six straight games after a 2-3 start, allowing a total of 11 points in the past five games. Glynn Academy rushed for 398 yards last week, according to the Brunswick News, and were led by Caden Hutchinson with 143 and QB T.J. Lewis (committed to Louisville) with 124.

*Rome (8-3) at River Ridge (10-0): Rome, which moved up from 5A this year, is in the second round for the sixth consecutive year after beating Habersham Central 35-14. E.J. Lackey rushed for 184 yards to go over 1,000 for the season and scored three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman QB Reece Fountain was 14-of-17 passing for 206 yards and two scores. River Ridge won a playoff game for the first time in the school’s 12-year history when it beat Kennesaw Mountain 35-34 in overtime in the only first-round 6A game decided by fewer than 20 points. Amehre Morrison (1,717 yards rushing for the season) scored on a 15-yard run on the Knights’ first play in overtime, and River Ridge stopped a two-point conversion attempt to preserve the victory.

*Brunswick (8-3) at Lee County (9-1): Brunswick, which finished in a three-way tie for first place in Region 2 but ended up with the No. 3 seed, reached the eight-win mark for the first time since 2010 with a 41-6 victory over Alcovy. Ree Simmons and Chuckobe Hill both ran for 127 yards, and K.J. Lee passed for 151. Simmons has 1,157 yards rushing for the season, and Lee has 1,878 yards passing. Top-ranked Lee County used a 41-point second quarter to power past Tucker 49-17 in the first round. The second half was played with a running clock. Caleb McDowell scored five first-half touchdowns (four rushing, one on a punt return). Chauncey Magwood ran for 100 yards and threw a touchdown pass. Lee County had 284 yards rushing and 360 yards total in the first half.

*Richmond Hill (9-2) at Westlake (9-1): No. 9 Richmond Hill, a semifinalist last season, beat Lakeside of Evans 56-0 to reach the second round for the third consecutive year. Kenyan “Nuna” Hunter ran for a touchdown, returned an interception 57 yards for a score, recovered a fumble and had five tackles (two for losses). Ashaud Roberson ran for 56 yards on nine carries, giving him 1,463 yards for the season. No. 3 Westlake is averaging 479.8 yards per game and leads 6A with 40.7 points per game. The Lions reached the second round with a 42-10 victory over Houston County. R.J. Johnson was 14-of-15 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 2,664 yards and 20 TDs for the season. Westlake is the Region 4 champion after winning six straight region titles in the highest class.

*Dacula (7-3) at Allatoona (10-0): This game matches the 2019 Class 6A runner-up (No. 4 Allatoona) against a semifinalist the past two seasons (No. 8 Dacula). Dacula reached the second round for the fifth consecutive season with a 49-24 win over Alexander. Kaleb Edwards (committed to Georgia Tech) had 147 yards rushing and 153 receiving; Kyle Efford had 108 yards rushing; and Blaine Jenkins passed for 211 yards. Allatoona recorded its fourth shutout of the year in a 24-0 victory over Johns Creek last week. The Buccaneers are allowing 7.1 points per game, second-best in Class 6A, and have not allowed more than 17 points in any game. Brett Blomquist had two of his team’s three interceptions (he has a school-record 13 in his career) and blocked a punt against Johns Creek.