Class 6A blog: Postseason begins Thursday night with Region 2 tournament

Region 2 tips off the basketball postseason in Class 6A when it begins its region tournament with two girls games Thursday night at Richmond Hill High School.
Richmond Hill is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed South Effingham at 7:30 p.m. No. 4 seed Bradwell Institute will meet No. 5 seed Glynn Academy at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to the semifinals and earn a berth in the state tournament, along with Statesboro and Brunswick, which finished as the top two teams in the regular season.
The boys first-round games will be Friday night, and the tournament will conclude with the girls championship Wednesday and the boys championship on Feb. 18. The semifinals, consolation games and championship games will be at Statesboro High School.
Regions 3 and 4 will not hold region tournaments this season. The other five regions in 6A will play their tournaments in their entirety next week.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will track the scores and schedules from each region tournament in the state throughout the next week.
Here are the region tournaments in Class 6A:
REGION 1
(At Valdosta)
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#2 Houston County vs. #3 Northside-Warner Robins, 6 p.m.
#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Lee County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Third-place game: #2 Houston County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins loser, vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Lee County loser, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Championship game: #2 Houston County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins winner, vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Lee County winner, 6 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#2 Lee County vs. #3 Northside-Warner Robins, 6 p.m.
#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Houston County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Third-place game: #2 Lee County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins loser vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Houston County loser, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Championship game: #2 Lee County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins winner vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Houston County winner, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 2
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 11
(At Richmond Hill)
#4 Bradwell Institute vs. #5 Glynn Academy, 6 p.m.
#3 Richmond Hill vs. #6 South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
(At Statesboro)
#2 Brunswick vs. #3 Richmond Hill/#6 South Effingham winner, 6 p.m.
#1 Statesboro vs. #4 Bradwell Institute/#5 Glynn Academy winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(At Statesboro)
Third-place game: #2 Brunswick/#3 Richmond Hill/#6 South Effingham loser vs. #1 Statesboro/#4 Bradwell Institute/#5 Glynn Academy loser, 6 p.m.
Championship #2 Brunswick/#3 Richmond Hill/#6 South Effingham winner vs. #1 Statesboro/#4 Bradwell Institute/#5 Glynn Academy winner, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
(At Glynn Academy)
#4 Glynn Academy vs. #5 Brunswick
(At Effingham County)
#3 Effingham County vs. #6 Bradwell Institute
Tuesday, Feb. 16
(At Statesboro)
#2 Richmond Hill vs. #3 Effingham County/#6 Bradwell Institute winner, 6 p.m.
#1 Statesboro vs. #4 Glynn Academy/#5 Brunswick winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
(At Statesboro)
Third-place game: #2 Richmond Hill/#3 Effingham County/#6 Bradwell Institute loser vs. #1 Statesboro/#4 Glynn Academy/#5 Brunswick loser, 6 p.m.
Championship game: #2 Richmond Hill/#3 Effingham County/#6 Bradwell Institute winner vs. #1 Statesboro/#4 Glynn Academy/#5 Brunswick winner, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 3
Region tournament canceled. The top three finishers in the boys and girls regular-season standings will be the region’s top three seeds in the state tournament. The No. 4 seed will go to the winner of a play-in game between the fourth- and fifth-place teams. Those play-in games are listed below:
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#5 at #4
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#5 at #4
REGION 4
Tournament canceled.
Seeds for state tournament:
Girls: 1. Westlake, 2. Lovejoy, 3. Hughes, 4. Lakeside-DeKalb
Boys: 1. Westlake, 2. North Atlanta, 3. Tucker, 4. Hughes
REGION 5
To be determined
REGION 6
(At Wheeler)
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#4 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30 p.m.
#5 Osborne vs. #8 South Cobb, 5:30 p.m.
#6 Allatoona vs. #7 Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#3 Pope vs. #6 Allatoona/#7 Wheeler winner, 1:30 p.m.
#4 Kennesaw Mountain/#9 Lassiter winner vs. #5 Osborne/#8 South Cobb winner, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
#1 Sprayberry vs. #4/#5/#8/#9 winner, 1:30 p.m.
#2 Kell vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Third-place game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Boys
Monday, Feb. 15
#4 Pope vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30 p.m.
#5 Allatoona vs. #8 Osborne, 5:30 p.m.
#6 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #7 Sprayberry, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
#3 South Cobb vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain/#7 Sprayberry winner, 3:30 p.m.
#4 Pope/#9 Lassiter winner vs. #5 Allatoona/#8 Osborne winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
#1 Wheeler vs. #4/#5/#8/#9 winner, 3:30 p.m.
#2 Kell vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Third-place game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 7
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 16
(At No. 1 seed)
#4 vs. #5, 5:30 p.m.
#1 vs. #8, 7:30 p.m.
(At No. 2 seed)
#3 vs. #6, 5:30 p.m.
#2 vs. #7, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
(At highest remaining seed, which will play the first game)
#4/#5 winner vs. #1/#8 winner
#3/#6 winner vs. #2/#7 winner
Saturday, Feb. 20
(At Centennial)
Third-place game: #4/#5/#1/#8 loser vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 loser, noon
Championship game: #4/#5/#1/#8 winner vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 winner, 4 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(At No. 1 seed)
#4 vs. #5, 5:30 p.m.
#1 vs. #8, 7:30 p.m.
(At No. 2 seed)
#3 vs. #6, 5:30 p.m.
#2 vs. #7, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
(At highest remaining seed, which will play the first game)
#4/#5 winner vs. #1/#8 winner
#3/#6 winner vs. #2/#7 winner
Saturday, Feb. 20
(At Centennial)
Third-place game: #4/#5/#1/#8 loser vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 loser, 2 p.m.
Championship game: #4/#5/#1/#8 winner vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 winner, 6 p.m.
REGION 8
To be determined
