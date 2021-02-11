Class 6A blog: Postseason begins Thursday night with Region 2 tournament

Richmond Hill is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed South Effingham at 7:30 p.m. No. 4 seed Bradwell Institute will meet No. 5 seed Glynn Academy at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to the semifinals and earn a berth in the state tournament, along with Statesboro and Brunswick, which finished as the top two teams in the regular season.

The boys first-round games will be Friday night, and the tournament will conclude with the girls championship Wednesday and the boys championship on Feb. 18. The semifinals, consolation games and championship games will be at Statesboro High School.