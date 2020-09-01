Class 6A blog: No defending champ, but a loaded top 10

2. Lee County

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood, running back/receiver Caleb McDowell and linebacker Baron Hopson are preseason all-state players for this perennial power that won state titles in 2017 and 2018. Lee won Region 1 and advanced to the quarters last year.

3. Buford

The 2019 Class 5A champions move to 6A with a chance to win a state title in their sixth classification in program history. Nebraska-committed running back Gabe Ervin leads what is probably an even more talented team than the ’19 edition.

4. Carrollton

Losing four-star quarterback M.J. Morris to Pace Academy hurts, but the defense, led by AJC Super 11 linebacker Chaz Chambliss (Georgia) and linebacker Chief Borders (Florida), has six D-I recruits on it. Carrollton lost to Buford 24-21 in the ’19 quarters.

5. Rome

In coach John Reid’s five seasons, Rome has averaged 11.6 wins and won two state titles in 5A (2016 and 2017), but 6A will be another challenge. Reid is high on his quarterback, Caleb Ellard.

6. Dacula

The Falcons were 13-1 last season and lost to eventual champ Harrison in the semifinals. Graduation losses were heavy, but their best player, Kaleb Edwards, is back. The Georgia Power 100 running back/receiver/defensive back is committed to Georgia Tech.

7. Westlake

After winning six consecutive region titles in 7A, the Lions are down in class this year. They have the most high-end talent in the class with seven consensus top-100 prospects. They include cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (committed to LSU) and receiver Dacari Collins (Clemson).

8. Richmond Hill

The Wildcats won their first region title since 1996 and reached the semifinals for the first time in history in 2019. They bring back seven of nine all-region players including region defensive player of the year Nathan Vickers.

9. Allatoona

The Buccaneers went 11-3-1 last season, losing twice to Harrison, once in the championship game. They graduated eight of their 10 all-region players.

10. Douglas County

The Tigers were only 5-5 last season, but they have four consensus top-75 senior recruits this year, including defensive end Jonathan Jefferson, who is committed to Georgia.