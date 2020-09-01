Class 6A blog: No defending champ, but a loaded top 10

There will be no defending state champion in Class 6A this season after 2019 winner Harrison moved up to 7A as part of the GHSA’s most recent reclassification.
The 2019 Class 6A runner-up is back, however. So are the 2016 champions and the 2017-18 champs. Also in the mix are the 2019 Class 5A champ, the team that won 5A in 2016-17, and a Class 7A team that has won six consecutive region titles.
All are among the teams in a loaded top 10 of the AJC/GHSF Daily preseason rankings that were released on Sunday. Here’s a look at the complete top 10.
1. Valdosta
The Wildcats, now led by former Colquitt County coach Rush Propst, made the quarterfinals last season and have two receivers who had more than 1,000 yards receiving. They also have an intriguing new quarterback, Jake Garcia, a Southern Cal commit who moved from California after his state pushed its season into winter. He will be one of a handful of difference-making transfers. Valdosta won the 6A title in 2016.
2. Lee County
Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood, running back/receiver Caleb McDowell and linebacker Baron Hopson are preseason all-state players for this perennial power that won state titles in 2017 and 2018. Lee won Region 1 and advanced to the quarters last year.
3. Buford
The 2019 Class 5A champions move to 6A with a chance to win a state title in their sixth classification in program history. Nebraska-committed running back Gabe Ervin leads what is probably an even more talented team than the ’19 edition.
4. Carrollton
Losing four-star quarterback M.J. Morris to Pace Academy hurts, but the defense, led by AJC Super 11 linebacker Chaz Chambliss (Georgia) and linebacker Chief Borders (Florida), has six D-I recruits on it. Carrollton lost to Buford 24-21 in the ’19 quarters.
5. Rome
In coach John Reid’s five seasons, Rome has averaged 11.6 wins and won two state titles in 5A (2016 and 2017), but 6A will be another challenge. Reid is high on his quarterback, Caleb Ellard.
6. Dacula
The Falcons were 13-1 last season and lost to eventual champ Harrison in the semifinals. Graduation losses were heavy, but their best player, Kaleb Edwards, is back. The Georgia Power 100 running back/receiver/defensive back is committed to Georgia Tech.
7. Westlake
After winning six consecutive region titles in 7A, the Lions are down in class this year. They have the most high-end talent in the class with seven consensus top-100 prospects. They include cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (committed to LSU) and receiver Dacari Collins (Clemson).
8. Richmond Hill
The Wildcats won their first region title since 1996 and reached the semifinals for the first time in history in 2019. They bring back seven of nine all-region players including region defensive player of the year Nathan Vickers.
9. Allatoona
The Buccaneers went 11-3-1 last season, losing twice to Harrison, once in the championship game. They graduated eight of their 10 all-region players.
10. Douglas County
The Tigers were only 5-5 last season, but they have four consensus top-75 senior recruits this year, including defensive end Jonathan Jefferson, who is committed to Georgia.
