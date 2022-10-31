Class 6A blog: No. 1 Hughes, four others clinch region titles

“Sometimes when we fire on all cylinders, we kind of connect a lot and I know we can put up points,” Hughes coach Daniel Williams said. “Other days it comes out like, man, I didn’t expect the number to be this high.”

Hughes, the state runner-up in 6A last season, closes out the regular season Friday night at home against Paulding County, which will be the region’s No. 4 seed. South Paulding will face Douglas County in a game that determines second and third place.

Hughes was one of five Class 6A teams that clinched region championships Friday.

Fourth-ranked Woodward Academy won the Region 3 championship with an 11-10 victory over Mundy’s Mill. The championship is Woodward’s seventh in nine seasons. Myles Graham scored on 10-yard run with 10:27 for the War Eagles, who trailed 10-3 at halftime. Graham also scored a safety on a sack. Mundy’s Mill fell into a tie for third place with Morrow, and those teams will meet this week to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds behind Woodward and Lovejoy.

No. 7 Marist clinched its third consecutive region title with a three-overtime 30-27 victory over St. Pius in Region 4. Afton Mosley blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the second overtime, and Jack Euart scored on a 6-yard run on the final play of the third overtime. Marist and No. 2 seed St. Pius will be joined in the playoffs by two teams from a group that includes North Atlanta, Riverwood and Dunwoody.

Sixth-ranked Rome continued its dominance of Region 6 and cruised to the championship with a 30-0 victory over Creekview. It was the third shutout in five region games for the Wolves, who have outscored their opponents 246-26 in that span. Rome has won two consecutive region titles and five in seven seasons. River Ridge, Allatoona, Sequoyah and Creekview are in a tight bunch of teams contending for the other three spots. If Allatoona beats River Ridge, it will be the No. 2 seed and Creekview is likely to be eliminated. If Allatoona loses, it probably will be the odd team out.

No. 4 Gainesville rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit and scored the game’s final 27 points to beat North Forsyth 34-21 to win the Region 8 championship. Darius Cannon put Gainesville ahead for good with 69-yard touchdown reception from Baxter Wright with 4:18 remaining. It is the first region title since 2013 for the Red Elephants, who are 9-0 in their first season under former Hoover, Ala., coach Josh Niblett. North Forsyth will be the region’s No. 2 seed, followed by Shiloh and Lanier.

The other three region titles will be decided this weekend in winner-take-all games between the top two teams in Regions 1, 2 and 7.

Unranked Northside-Warner will take on No. 2 Thomas County Central for the Region 1 championship. No. 8 Brunswick and unranked Effingham County will face off in Region 3, and No. 3 Roswell will meet unranked Alpharetta in Region 7. The losers of those games will be No. 2 seeds in every case except possibly Region 1, where Northside could drop into a three-way tie with Lee County and Houston County that would go to the region tiebreakers.