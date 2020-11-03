Class 6A blog: Lovejoy remains unbeaten, gets first win vs. Tucker

Lovejoy, which had never beaten Tucker, improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2011, when the Wildcats were 14-0 before losing to Tucker in the state championship game. That was the first meeting between the teams, and the Tigers won the next six matchups after the schools were placed in the same region in 2014.

The victory allowed Lovejoy (7-0, 2-0) to move into a tie for first-place in Region 4 with Westlake (5-1, 2-0). Tucker (2-2, 1-1) fell into a tie for third place with Hughes (6-1, 1-1). With three weekends remaining in the regular season, those are likely to be the four playoff teams from the region, as North Atlanta and Morrow are winless in region play and would need some upsets and some help to work their way into the top four positions.