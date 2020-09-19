Class 6A blog: Leaders emerge in Region 6; Osborne ends drought

With nine teams, 6-6A is the largest region in the classification and the first to begin league play.

- Elsewhere in Class 6A, Osborne ended a school-record 31-game losing streak with a 29-8 victory over Forest Park. It was the Cardinals' first win since Oct. 21, 2016, when they beat Forest Park 14-8. Osborne, the only member of Region 6-6A that had a non-region game this week, will begin league play against Wheeler next Friday. The Cardinals haven’t won a region game since 2011.

- Fulton County Schools teams got into the action this week after a two-week delay over COVID-19, and its was a good start for the county’s 6A schools, which posted a 5-2 record. Hughes (vs. Harrison), Westlake (vs. Creekside), Cambridge (vs. North Oconee), Chattahoochee (vs. Northview) and Riverwood (vs. North Springs) won their openers. Johns Creek and Centennial lost to 7A teams.

- Buford, the 2019 Class 5A champion now playing in 6A, bounced back from a season-opening 28-14 loss to North Cobb last week with a 39-6 victory over Carver of Atlanta. The Wolves held Carver to 33 total yards (34 rushing and minus-1 passing) and two first downs, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. Carver’s only points came on an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

- River Ridge of Region 7 is 3-0 for just the third time in the program’s 12-year history after a 38-7 victory over Etowah. It was the Knights' second consecutive victory over a fellow Cherokee County school (they beat Woodstock 22-17 last week). River Ridge came into the season 0-20 all-time against other county schools – 0-2 Etowah, 0-2 vs. Woodstock, 0-8 vs. Creekview, and 0-8 vs. Sequoyah.