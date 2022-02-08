Class 6A blog: How teams stand heading into final week of regular season

Lee County – 5-1 / 16-8

Valdosta – 4-2 / 15-7

Houston County – 3-3 / 8-13

Northside-Warner Robins – 0-6 / 3-15

Girls

Houston County – 5-1 / 18-3

Valdosta – 4-2 / 16-8

Lee County – 2-4 / 16-5

Northside-Warner Robins – 1-5 / 10-9

Region 2

The Statesboro and Effingham County boys are tied for first place heading into their regular-season finales. Statesboro hosts third-place Brunswick and Effingham County travels to sixth-place Richmond Hill on Tuesday. If both teams win (or both lose) and the deadlock remains, the No. 1 seed will be left up to the region tiebreakers. Brunswick’s girls can clinch first place outright with a victory over Statesboro, but a Statesboro win creates a tie for first place.

Boys

Statesboro – 9-2 / 20-3

Effingham County – 9-2 / 16-7

Brunswick – 6-5 / 14-9

Bradwell Institute – 6-5 / 13-10

Glynn Academy – 6-6 / 17-7

Richmond Hill – 3-8 / 5-19

South Effingham – 0-11 / 3-21

Girls

Brunswick – 10-1 / 22-1

Statesboro – 9-2 / 20-3

Bradwell Institute – 8-3 / 18-4

Glynn Academy – 7-5 / 12-11

South Effingham – 3-8 / 10-13

Richmond Hill – 2-9 / 11-12

Effingham County – 0-11 / 5-16

Region 3

Grovetown has clinched the No. 1 seed in the boys region tournament, and Evans will be the No. 2 seed. For the girls, Grovetown and Rockdale County are likely to finish in a first-place tie. Both are 8-1 in region play and 1-1 against each other, with one game remaining this week. Grovetown has the tougher task to remain in the tie, as the Warriors play third-place Lakeside-Evans on Tuesday. However, Grovetown won handily when the teams met for the first time Jan. 14.

Boys

Grovetown – 9-0 / 21-3

Evans – 7-2 / 16-8

Rockdale County – 5-4 / 13-9

Alcovy – 3-6 / 6-14

Heritage-Conyers – 2-7 / 10-9

Lakeside-Evans – 1-8 / 8-15

Girls

Grovetown – 8-1 / 18-6

Rockdale County – 8-1 / 16-6

Lakeside-Evans – 5-4 / 16-8

Heritage-Conyers – 4-5 / 5-14

Alcovy – 2-7 / 6-14

Evans – 0-9 / 3-21

Region 4

The Westlake boys and Lovejoy girls have clinched the No. 1 seeds. Noteworthy here is that the Westlake girls, who have won four consecutive state championships, will be the No. 3 seed for the region tournament. The Lions lost three players who were selected to all-state teams last season (two to graduation, one to transfer) but still managed an 11-8 regular season and 8-4 mark in region play.

Boys

Westlake – 12-0 / 18-4

Tucker – 9-2 / 17-4

Hughes – 7-4 / 13-11

Morrow – 4-7 / 12-11

North Atlanta – 3-8 / 10-8

Lovejoy – 3-8 / 10-11

Lakeside-DeKalb – 1-10 / 7-15

Girls

Lovejoy – 10-0 / 19-3

Hughes – 9-2 / 19-5

Westlake – 8-4 / 11-8

Lakeside-DeKalb – 4-6 / 10-8

Morrow – 4-7 / 11-13

North Atlanta – 3-8 / 4-11

Tucker – 0-11 / 3-18

Region 5

This could be one of the more interesting region tournaments. Alexander has clinched the No. 1 seed for the boys tournament, and Rome’s girls can capture first place outright Thursday night with a victory over sixth-place Alexander. Behind them, however, the field is crowded, particularly on the boys side. The boys teams from Paulding County, Rome, Carrollton and South Paulding all have either four or five losses in region play, and no more than three of the four are likely to advance to the state tournament.

Boys

Alexander – 11-1 / 20-2

Paulding County – 10-4 / 17-8

Rome – 9-4 / 15-8

Carrollton – 9-5 / 14-11

South Paulding – 8-5 / 13-11

East Paulding – 4-10 / 9-15

Douglas County – 2-12 / 2-22

Dalton – 1-13 / 1-21

Girls

Rome – 12-1 / 18-3

Carrollton – 12-2 / 21-4

Dalton – 11-3 / 18-5

Douglas County – 8-6 / 13-12

East Paulding – 6-8 / 14-11

Alexander – 2-10 / 3-16

South Paulding – 2-11 / 7-15

Paulding County – 1-13 / 5-21

Region 6

The top-ranked Wheeler boys team, a two-time defending state champion, has first place locked up, and either Kell or Osborne will finish as the No. 2 seed for the region tournament. Wheeler defeated Kell in the state championship game last season. The Kell and Sprayberry girls are likely to finish in a first-place tie, which would be broken by point differential or a coin flip.

Boys

Wheeler – 14-0 / 19-4

Kell – 11-3 / 14-8

Osborne – 10-3 / 18-4

Pope – 9-5 / 16-7

Allatoona – 8-6 / 14-9

South Cobb – 4-11 / 7-14

Kennesaw Mountain – 3-11 / 3-18

Lassiter – 2-12 / 4-19

Sprayberry – 2-12 / 3-20

Girls

Kell – 13-1 / 20-2

Sprayberry – 13-1 / 16-6

Osborne – 8-5 / 11-7

Pope – 8-6 / 11-11

Lassiter – 7-7 / 10-10

South Cobb – 6-9 / 9-11

Wheeler – 5-9 / 8-15

Allatoona – 3-11 / 5-16

Kennesaw Mountain – 0-14 / 1-21

Region 7

River Ridge’s boys and girls teams have both locked up the No. 1 seeds for the region tournament and can complete perfect seasons in region play with victories against Centennial on Tuesday. Centennial’s boys are locked in as the No. 2 seed. River Ridge’s girls, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, hold a two-game lead over eighth-ranked Sequoyah, which will finish in second place.

Boys

River Ridge – 13-0 / 21-3

Centennial – 11-2 / 19-3

Sequoyah – 9-4 / 18-6

Chattahoochee – 6-7 / 13-11

Cambridge – 5-8 / 7-17

Johns Creek – 4-9 / 7-16

Creekview – 2-11 / 8-16

Riverwood – 2-11 / 5-19

Girls

River Ridge – 13-0 / 23-1

Sequoyah – 11-2 / 18-6

Cambridge – 8-5 / 15-8

Creekview – 6-7 / 10-14

Johns Creek – 5-8 / 9-12

Riverwood – 5-8 / 8-16

Chattahoochee – 3-10 / 8-16

Centennial – 1-12 / 3-20

Region 8

Shiloh’s boys were 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A before losing three games last week. As a result, the Generals fell to No. 6 in the rankings and into second place in the region, a game behind Buford. Shiloh can still earn the No. 1 seed for the region tournament with victories this week against Dacula (Tuesday) and Buford (Friday). Buford’s girls have run away with first place, holding a three-game lead over Winder-Barrow with two games remaining.

Boys

Buford – 9-1 / 18-5

Shiloh – 8-2 / 19-3

Dacula – 6-4 / 13-10

Habersham Central – 6-5 / 13-10

Lanier – 5-5 / 12-10

Central Gwinnett – 2-10 / 6-17

Winder-Barrow – 1-9 / 10-13

Girls

Buford – 10-0 / 19-3

Winder-Barrow – 7-3 / 19-4

Habersham Central – 7-4 / 16-7

Dacula – 6-4 / 14-9

Central Gwinnett – 3-8 / 13-11

Lanier – 2-7 / 6-16

Shiloh – 0-9 / 2-16