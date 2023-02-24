X
Class 6A blog: Four reigning champions roll into second round

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The four reigning state champions in the field for the Class 6A boys and girls basketball tournaments cruised to victories this week in a first round that was free of major upsets.

The Grovetown boys and the girls teams from Lovejoy, Woodward Academy and Marist won their playoff openers by an average 32 points to reach the second round, which will be played Friday and Saturday at the higher-seeded school.

Grovetown, which won the program’s first state championship in school history last year, advanced with a 75-47 victory over Houston County for its 15th consecutive victory. The Warriors are 19-8 after starting the season 4-8.

On the girls’ side, defending champion Lovejoy is one of three teams in the tournament that won state titles last season, thanks to the most recent reclassification. Woodward Academy moved up after winning the 5A title, and Marist jumped two classes after winning the championship in 4A. All three survived their first tests.

Third-ranked Lovejoy, which was seeded No. 1 in the Region 3 tournament but slid to the No. 3 seed for state when it lost to Rockdale County in the region semifinals, went on the road to defeat Riverwood 63-20 in the first round. Lovejoy was one of four girls teams to win first-round games on the road, joining Gainesville, Sequoyah and Lee County. Gainesville is the only fourth-seeded team, boys or girls, still alive. Lovejoy reached the semifinals five times in the previous six seasons and is seeking its third championship in six years.

Woodward Academy’s girls team, which also lost to Rockdale County in the Region 3 tournament and settled for the No. 2 seed, advanced with a 72-33 victory against private-school rival St. Pius. The War Eagles, ranked No. 4, are seeking their third consecutive state championship and sixth overall.

Marist, unranked despite a 25-2 record, won its first girls basketball championship last season with a thrilling 56-54 double-overtime victory against then-No. 1 Luella. The War Eagles defeated seventh-ranked Forest Park 51-33 on Tuesday, making Forest Park the only ranked girls team to lose in the first round.

It was an especially good first round for Marist, as the eighth-ranked boys team won at Lovejoy 72-50. The only other lower-seeded boys team to win in the first round was River Ridge, which knocked out seventh-ranked Hughes 53-50. Hughes is the only ranked boys team that has been eliminated.

All eight regions have at least one girls team and one boys team remaining in the tournament.

There will be four second-round games matching ranked teams, two on the boys’ side and two for the girls. The boys games include No. 9 South Paulding at No. 5 Lanier and No. 8 Marist at No. 3 Grovetown. The girls games matching ranked opponents are No. 3 Lovejoy at No. 8 Veterans and No. 4 Woodward Academy at No. 5 Brunswick.

Third-round games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the higher-seeded school or at the school listed higher on the bracket if the seeds are the same.

*State tournament scores, matchups:

Girls

First round

Woodstock 56, New Manchester 44

Gainesville 70, Sprayberry 66

Lovejoy 63, Riverwood 20

Veterans 62, Glynn Academy 27

Sequoyah 65, Douglas County 50

North Forsyth 67, Pope 57

Woodward Academy 72, St. Pius 33

Brunswick 71, Thomas County Central 36

Lee County 44, South Effingham 30

Rockdale County 71, Lakeside-DeKalb 23

Habersham Central 53, Lassiter 40

Hughes 55, Rome 36

Tift County 55, Grovetown 38

Marist 51, Forest Park 33

Blessed Trinity 67, Shiloh 36

River Ridge 70, Alexander 36

Second round

(R8 #4) Gainesville at (R6 #2) Woodstock

(R3 #3) Lovejoy at (R1 #1) Veterans

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R8 #1) North Forsyth

(R3 #2) Woodward Academy at (R2 #1) Brunswick

(R1 #3) Lee County at (R3 #1) Rockdale County

(R8 #2) Habersham Central at (R5 #1) Hughes

(R1 #2) Tift County at (R4 #1) Marist

(R7 #2) Blessed Trinity at (R6 #1) River Ridge

Boys

First round

River Ridge 53, Hughes 50

Blessed Trinity 68, North Forsyth 56

Riverwood 59, Woodward Academy 58

Lee County 61, Evans 49

South Paulding 56, Sequoyah 54

Lanier 67, Sprayberry 64

Marist 72, Lovejoy 50

Grovetown 75, Houston County 47

Brunswick 60, Tift County 57

Jonesboro 48, South Cobb 34

Shiloh 64, Alpharetta 51

Alexander 65, Rome 57

Lakeside-Evans 63, Veterans 59

St. Pius 56, Rockdale County 50

Pope 63, Habersham Central 56

Etowah 79, Paulding County 51

Second round

(R6 #2) River Ridge at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R4 #2) Riverwood at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R5 #2) South Paulding at (R8 #1) Lanier

(R4 #3) Marist at (R2 #1) Grovetown

(R2 #2) Brunswick at (R3 #1) Jonesboro

(R8 #2) Shiloh at (R5 #1) Alexander

(R2 #3) Lakeside-Evans at (R4 #1) St. Pius

(R7 #2) Pope at (R6 #1) Etowah

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

