Class 6A blog: Deep Region 5 closing in on league play

Here’s a closer look at the teams of Region 5 (in order of the current standings):

*Douglas County (3-0): No. 8 Douglas County is the region’s highest-ranked team. The Tigers missed the playoffs last year after finishing in second place the previous two seasons. It appears they’re back. Jonathan Jefferson (Georgia), Joshua Robinson (Georgia Tech), Kani Walker (Louisville) and Justin Franklin (18 FBS offers) lead a defense that is No. 3 in 6A points allowed (6.67 per game).

*East Paulding (2-0): The Raiders have been a middle-of-the-pack program since their school-record streak of four consecutive playoff berths ended in 2013, but they have remained playoff contenders. They are 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and have won six straight games since starting 0-6 in 2019. East Paulding faces Hiram this week before opening region play against Douglas County.

*Alexander (2-1): The Cougars made the playoffs six of the past seven seasons, including 2019, after not getting there in the previous 15 years. Alexander suffered its first loss last week, 35-3 against Class 5A No. 3 Cartersville, after rolling past Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs in its first two games by a score of 95-13. The Cougars were picked as the fourth-place by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

*Paulding County (2-1): The Patriots started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2003 before stumbling last week against Chapel Hill, losing 28-27 in overtime. They beat Hiram by one point the previous week. Smael Mondon is the state’s No. 3 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is being recruited as a linebacker but does a little bit of everything for Paulding County.

*Dalton (1-1): The Catamounts reached the playoffs last year for the eighth time in nine seasons, but the star of that team, Jahmyr Gibbs, is now at Georgia Tech. Gibbs was the 6A offensive player of the year. Senior Maurice Howard has been the go-to back in the run-based offense this season, rushing for 255 yards in the first two games. Dalton has lost to Calhoun and defeated Ridgeland.

*Rome (1-1): The No. 10-ranked Wolves were tabbed the preseason region favorites by the Maxwell Ratings. They were 50-6 with two state titles the past four seasons playing in Class 5A. Rome, which has been in the top 10 for 60 consecutive rankings weeks, beat Rockmart 28-21 in the season opener before losing to Class 7A Cherokee 21-15 last week. E.J. Lackey ran for 130 yards in the loss.

*South Paulding (1-1):The Spartans had a breakthrough in 2019 after three lean seasons, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the playoffs, paced by the duo of QB Austin Seymour and WR Parker Self, who both graduated. Coach Jason Thompson has since departed for Central Gwinnett and been replaced by Jason Nash. South Paulding has beaten Hiram and lost to North Paulding.

*Carrollton (0-1): The Trojans haven’t played since a 46-24 loss to a better-than-expected Collins Hill team on Sept. 5 and won’t play again until meeting Dalton next week. No. 9 Carrollton suffered big losses when QB M.J. Morris transferred and LB Chief Borders didn’t gain eligibility. James McCauley, a transfer from New York, passed for 100 yards and a touchdown in the opener.