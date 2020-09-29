Class 6A blog: Career leaders for Lakeside, Tucker, DeKalb County

Pass ran for 5,044 yards and 50 touchdowns on 647 carries in 46 games between 1992 and 1995. Pass held the county record until 2006, when it was surpassed by 11 yards by Chamblee’s Roddy Jones, who now holds virtually all of the county’s rushing records. Pass went on to rush for 1,022 yards in four seasons at Georgia.

The leading passer from Tucker is DeWayne Harris, who threw for 4,133 yards at Tucker and Lithonia from 2002 to 2005. Harris was 210-of-437 with 31 touchdowns in his career.

Unfortunately for Lakeside, only seasons since 1981 were included in the records, and the Vikings had many of their best years between 1970 and 1981.

Still, Lakeside has some prominent players on the lists. Most notable is TJ Johnson, who is third on the career rushing list behind Jones and Pass. Johnson ran for 4,517 yards and 61 touchdowns on 654 carries from 1989 to 1992.

The Vikings' career passing leader is Nick Alexander, who was 279-of-525 for 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns from 2010 to 2013. Their leading receiver is Damonte Pressley with 1,668 yards and 13 touchdown on 90 catches from 2015 to 2017.

Below are DeKalb County’s top 10 players in career rushing, passing and receiving yards, as well as the county record-holders in several other categories.

Career rushing yards

5,055 – Roddy Jones, Chamblee (2003-2006)

5,044 – Patrick Pass, Tucker (1992-1995)

4,517 – TJ Johnson, Lakeside (1989-1992)

4,302 – Theron Dudley, Stephenson (1997-2000)

4,249 – Kregg Lumpkin, Stephenson (1999-2002)

3,849 – Quartez Dudley, Druid Hills (1990-1993)

3,846 – Gordon Clinkscale, Dunwoody (1995-1997)

3,761 – Rod Perrymond, Dunwoody (1992-1993)

3,653 – Labron Morris, Cedar Grove (2012-2015)

3,601 – Phillip Peoples, Cross Keys (2002-2005)

Career carries: 808 – Roddy Jones, Chamblee (2003-2006)

Career rushing touchdowns: 76 – Roddy Jones, Chamblee (2003-2006)

Career rushing yards per game: 148.7 – Roddy Jones, Chamblee (2003-2006)

Single-season rushing yards: 2,467 – Rod Perrymond, Dunwoody (1993)

Single-season carries: 338 – Rod Perrymond, Dunwoody (1993)

Single-season rushing touchdowns: 40 – Rod Perrymond, Dunwoody (1993)

Single-season rushing yards per game: 201.0 – William Pratcher, Cedar Grove (2008, 10 games); DaNorris Searcy, Towers (2006, eight games)

Career passing yards

9,025 – Jonathan McCrary, Cedar Grove (2009-2012)

8,798 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King/Avondale (2008-2011)

7.061 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb (2014-2017)

5,931 – Jelani Woods, Cedar Grove (2013-2016)

5,159 – Xavier Dennis, Cedar Grove/Redan (2014-2017)

4,614 – Todd Rampley, Peachtree (1981-1983)

4,546 – D’Vonn Gibbons, Stephenson/Stone Mountain (2013-2016)

4,453 – Maurice Avery, McNair (1999-2001)

4,450 – Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb (1992-1995)

4,407 – Robert Hatchett III, Lithonia (2013-2016)

Career passing percentage: 66.4 – Jelani Woods, Cedar Grove (2013-2016)

Career passing attempts: 1,104 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King/Avondale (2008-2011)

Career completions: 567 – Jonathan McCrary, Cedar Grove (2009-2012)

Career touchdown passes: 93 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King/Avondale (2008-2011)

Single-season passing yards: 3,611 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King

Single-season completion percentage: 75.2 – Jonathan McCrary, Cedar Grove

Single-season passing attempts: 381 – Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody

Single-season completions: 237 – Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody

Single-season touchdown passes: 41 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King

Career receiving yards

2,892 – Joshua Vann, Tucker (2014-2017)

2,872 – Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove (2015-2018)

2.386 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia (2016-2018)

2,303 – Kelvin Kight, Lithonia (1997-1999)

2,192 – Vincent Dallas, Cedar Grove (2008-2010)

2,173 – Blake Tibbs, M.L. King (2009-2010)

2,083 – Steve Davenport, Southwest DeKalb (1982-1984)

2,007 – Josh Jarboe, Cedar Grove (2005-2007)

1,988 – Demarco Robinson, M.L. King (2008-2010)

1,960 – Charles Reeves, Stone Mountain (2005-2007)

Career receptions: 154 – Steve Davenport (1982-1984)

Career touchdown receptions: 44 – Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove (2015-2018)

Single-season receiving yards: 1,654 – Demarco Robinson, M.L. King