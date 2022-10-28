Class 6A blog: At least two region titles will be claimed in Week 11

Region 1

No. 3 Thomas County Central (8-0, 3-0) and Northside-Warner Robins (5-3, 2-1) control their own fate, as either can clinch the region title by winning its final two games, including their head-to-head matchup next weekend. Lee County (6-2, 2-1) has a path to the title, as well, by winning its final two games if Northside takes another loss. Lee County plays Thomas County Central on Friday. The fourth playoff berth likely goes to the winner of next week’s game between Houston County (6-2, 1-2) and Veterans (5-3, 1-2).

Houston Co. vs. Tift Co. -41

Northside, Warner Robins vs. Veterans -30

Thomas Co. Central at Lee Co. -6

Region 2

Ninth-ranked Brunswick (9-0, 5-0) and Effingham County (6-2, 4-0) have essentially a two-game lead on the pack, and they’ll face each other next weekend to determine the top two seeds in the region. Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) is the likely No. 3 seed. The league’s other teams – South Effingham, Lakeside-Evans, Grovetown and Evans – have one region victory each and will fight it out for the other playoff berth.

Brunswick 28, Evans 7 (Thursday night)

Effingham Co. at Lakeside, Evans -21

Grovetown vs. South Effingham -10

Glynn Academy off

Region 3

A victory by No. 4 Woodward Academy (7-1, 5-0) against Mundy’s Mill (6-2, 4-1) would give the War Eagles their seventh region title in nine seasons. A Mundy’s Mill win could create a three-way tie for first place that would include Lovejoy (5-3, 4-1). Morrow (4-4, 3-2) can clinch its second playoff berth since 1998 with a win this week against last-place Rockdale County (1-7, 0-5). Jonesboro (3-5, 2-3) clings to life but would need to win its remaining games against Alcovy (2-6, 1-4) and Lovejoy and get some help.

Jonesboro vs. Alcovy -7

Lovejoy at Forest Park -37

Morrow vs. Rockdale Co. -34

Woodward Academy vs. Mundy’s Mill -35

Region 4

Marist (6-2, 3-0) and St. Pius (4-4, 3-0) are two games ahead of the pack, and they’ll meet Friday night to sort out the top two playoff positions. Dunwoody (5-3, 1-2) and North Atlanta (5-3, 1-2) are the likely two other playoff teams from the region, and their game next week probably determines the No. 3 seed. But Riverwood (1-7, 1-2) could complicate things with a win over Dunwoody on Friday.

Dunwoody at Riverwood -9

Marist at St. Pius -14

North Atlanta at South Cobb -38

Lakeside, Atlanta vs. Druid Hills -10 (non-region)

Region 5

No. 1 Hughes and South Paulding are the only remaining unbeaten teams in league play, and they’ll face off Friday in Douglasville. Hughes (8-0, 5-0) can secure its second consecutive region title with a victory. South Paulding (6-2, 5-0) would still need to beat third-place Douglas County (6-2, 4-1) on Nov. 4 to claim the title and avoid a tie for first place among the three teams. Paulding County (5-3, 3-2) can earn its first playoff berth since 2017 with a win against Alexander (2-6, 1-4) this week.

Douglas Co. at Newnan -10

East Paulding at New Manchester -21

Hughes at South Paulding -21

Paulding Co. at Alexander -5

Region 6

Sixth-ranked Rome (7-1, 4-0) is alone in first place and can clinch the region title with a victory in either of its remaining games, at home against Creekview (4-5, 3-2) on Friday or at Etowah (5-3, 1-3) next week. Sequoyah (4-4, 3-1) can clinch second place by winning at Allatoona (3-5, 2-2) Friday night. The other two playoff teams will come from a group of three two-loss teams – Creekview, Allatoona and River Ridge (5-3, 2-2).

River Ridge vs. Etowah -10

Rome vs. Creekview -32

Sequoyah at Allatoona -4

Woodstock off

Region 7

Second-ranked Roswell (8-1, 5-0) and Alpharetta (4-0, 6-2) have a chance to secure the region title by winning their remaining games, but Alpharetta has the tougher task. They play each other next weekend at Alpharetta in what could-be a winner-take-all showdown. To get there, however, Alpharetta will have to get past third-place Blessed Trinity (6-2, 3-1) on Friday. Roswell is off this week. Sprayberry, Lassiter and Pope are tied for fourth place with 1-3 region records. Sprayberry closes out the season against the other two.

Alpharetta vs. Blessed Trinity -6

Pope at Johns Creek -2

Sprayberry vs. Lassiter -13

Roswell off

Region 8

The winner of this week’s game between No. 5 Gainesville (8-0, 4-0) and North Forsyth (6-2, 4-0) will be the region champion, and the loser will be the runner-up. The winner of the game between Lanier (4-5, 3-2) and Shiloh (3-5, 2-2) will clinch third place, and the loser is almost certain to finish fourth. Fifth-place Jackson County (3-6, 2-3) still has hope, but the Panthers would need a miracle – including a victory over Gainesville in the regular-season finale – to reach the playoffs.

Gainesville vs. North Forsyth -35

Habersham Central vs. Apalachee -10

Shiloh at Lanier -9

Jackson County off