Class 6A blog: A look at the girls basketball region races

First place is still up for grabs in seven of the eight Class 6A girls basketball regions heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Only Brunswick of Region 2 has clinched a No 1 seed for the upcoming region tournaments. Those tournaments determine the four teams from each region that will advance to the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 21.
These are the complete girls standings going into this week’s games. Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.
Region 1: Veterans can clinch first place with a victory Tuesday against Tift County, but a win by Tift would leave the teams with one loss each in the region. Veterans won the first meeting 74-54 at home on Jan. 6. Veterans also has an advantage in that it will have just two region games remaining after Tuesday while Tift County has four.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#8 Veterans
|7
|0
|19
|3
|#9 Tift County
|5
|1
|15
|4
|Lee County
|4
|4
|12
|11
|Thomas County Central
|3
|4
|12
|5
|Houston County
|2
|5
|9
|11
|Northside-Warner Robins
|0
|7
|2
|17
Region 2: Brunswick clinched first place with a 51-43 victory over South Effingham last week. That’s the only region game this season for Brunswick that was decided by fewer than 22 points. South Effingham now has to hold off Grovetown and Lakeside-Evans for second place.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#5 Brunswick
|10
|0
|18
|3
|South Effingham
|7
|2
|16
|6
|Grovetown
|6
|3
|11
|10
|Lakeside-Evans
|6
|4
|14
|8
|Glynn Academy
|3
|6
|5
|15
|Effingham County
|1
|8
|3
|18
|Evans
|0
|10
|2
|21
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#2 Lovejoy
|11
|2
|19
|4
|#3 Woodward Academy
|10
|2
|18
|5
|#4 Forest Park
|10
|2
|16
|5
|#7 Rockdale County
|6
|5
|15
|7
|Alcovy
|5
|7
|13
|9
|Jonesboro
|3
|8
|6
|14
|Mundy's Mill
|3
|10
|11
|12
|Morrow
|0
|12
|7
|17
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Marist
|8
|0
|18
|2
|Riverwood
|8
|1
|13
|9
|St. Pius
|5
|3
|9
|10
|Lakeside-DeKalb
|5
|4
|11
|7
|North Atlanta
|3
|5
|5
|12
|Dunwoody
|1
|8
|4
|16
|South Cobb
|0
|9
|1
|16
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#6 Hughes
|11
|0
|17
|4
|Douglas County
|8
|2
|16
|5
|New Manchester
|7
|3
|15
|5
|Paulding County
|6
|4
|11
|8
|Alexander
|4
|6
|11
|10
|South Paulding
|4
|7
|8
|14
|East Paulding
|2
|9
|6
|16
|Newnan
|0
|11
|0
|19
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#1 River Ridge
|9
|0
|17
|5
|Rome
|7
|2
|14
|7
|Woodstock
|7
|3
|11
|12
|Sequoyah
|5
|4
|13
|9
|Creekview
|4
|6
|14
|9
|Etowah
|1
|8
|7
|14
|Allatoona
|0
|10
|3
|13
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Pope
|8
|2
|18
|5
|Lassiter
|7
|2
|18
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|7
|3
|14
|9
|Sprayberry
|5
|4
|12
|9
|Johns Creek
|3
|6
|14
|8
|Roswell
|3
|7
|9
|13
|Alpharetta
|0
|9
|0
|18
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#10 North Forsyth
|8
|1
|16
|6
|Gainesville
|6
|2
|18
|2
|Habersham Central
|6
|2
|14
|6
|Lanier
|5
|3
|13
|8
|Shiloh
|2
|6
|6
|14
|Jackson County
|2
|7
|6
|16
|Apalachee
|0
|8
|5
|16