Class 6A blog: A light schedule of games in Week 9

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The schedule will be light in Class 6A during Week 9 of the high school football season, with 31 of the classification’s 57 teams getting a bye week.

Among the teams with the weekend off are seven that either are tied for or have sole possession of first place in their regions. Those teams are Thomas County Central and Lee County of Region 1, Brunswick of Region 2, Hughes and South Paulding of Region 5, Rome of Region 6 and North Forsyth of Region 8.

Still, there a number of games this weekend that will have a significant impact on the playoff race. Here are four to watch:

*Evans at Effingham County: Effingham County, in its second season under head coach John Ford, hasn’t won a region title since 1995, but a victory this week would put the Rebels in sole possession of first place in Region 2, a half-game ahead of idle Brunswick. Effingham and No. 9 Brunswick will be favored in their remaining games, which would set up a showdown for the title on Nov. 4.

*Dunwoody at St. Pius: Dunwoody was 4-1 in non-region play but lost its league opener 42-3 to Marist, the region favorite. Next up for the Wildcats is St. Pius, the region’s other 1-0 team. The computer Maxwell Ratings’ projected St. Pius as a 25-point favorite, and if that holds true the Wildcats likely will need two wins in their final three games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

*Creekview at Sequoyah: These teams are tied with River Ridge for second place in Region 6, a logjam that came about after Sequoyah lost to Rome and Creekview lost to River Ridge last week. The winner is in good shape for a playoff berth, but the loser will need to fend off Allatoona for a spot in the postseason. That’s particularly true for Sequoyah, which plays at Allatoona on Oct. 28.

*Alpharetta at Lassiter: Lassiter was unbeaten in Region 7 play until a 58-0 loss to No. 3 Roswell last week dropped the Trojans into fourth place. They’ll try to rebound against the region’s other remaining unbeaten team, Alpharetta. A win would be a big boost for the Trojans, but their game at Sprayberry on Oct. 28 likely will decide if they reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Week 9 schedule

Region 1

Houston County, Lee County, Northside-Warner Robins, Thomas County Central, Tift County, Veterans are off

Region 2

Evans at Effingham County

Grovetown at Glynn Academy

Lakeside-Evans at South Effingham

Brunswick is off

Region 3

Rockdale County at Woodward Academy

Alcovy, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill are off

Region 4

Dunwoody at St. Pius

South Cobb at Marist

Lakeside-DeKalb, North Atlanta, Riverwood are off

Region 5

Alexander, Douglas County, East Paulding, Hughes, New Manchester, Newnan, Paulding County, South Paulding are off

Region 6

Creekview at Sequoyah

Etowah at Woodstock

Allatoona, River Ridge, Rome are off

Region 7

Alpharetta at Lassiter

Johns Creek at Blessed Trinity

Roswell at Pope

Sprayberry is off

Region 8

Apalachee at Lanier

Habersham Central at Gainesville

Jackson County, North Forsyth, Shiloh are off

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

