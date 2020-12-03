Class 6A blog: A by-the-numbers look at Round 2

*40.7 – Points per game scored by Westlake, the most of any team in Class 6A. The Lions have scored at least 21 points in every game, including their only loss, a 42-21 setback against Hillgrove in early October. Since then, Westlake has averaged 48.3 points during its current seven-game winning streak. This week, the Lions face a Richmond Hill team that’s giving up just 12.9 per game.

*5.8 – Points per game given up by Buford, the lowest of any team in Class 6A. The Wolves surrendered 28 points in a loss to North Cobb (No. 8 in 7A) in the season opener but have given up just 30 more over the past 10 games. Buford has recorded five shutouts, including a 48-0 victory over Douglas County in the first round, and not allowed any team other than North Cobb more than 10 points.

*1,463 – Rushing yards for Richmond Hill’s Ashaud Roberson, who asked to take over after the graduation of Jalen Rouse, a first-team all-state selection last season. Roberson has answered the call, breaking the school’s regular-season record with 1,407 yards. He has had at least 100 yard in every game except for last week, when he rushed for 56 on a season-low nine carries in a blowout victory.

*38 – Years since Sprayberry last played in the quarterfinals (1982). That’s the longest quarterfinal drought among the 16 remaining teams, but it’s a streak that will end if the Yellow Jackets beat Carrollton this week. The next-longest droughts belong to Evans (1987) and Brunswick (1999). Hughes (opened in 2009), River Ridge (2009) and Cambridge (2012) have never reached the quarterfinals.

*2 – Previous meetings between Dacula and Allatoona in the second round of the playoffs. They’ll make it three this week when Dacula travels to Allatoona for the first time. Allatoona won the first matchup 14-13 in 2017 and then lost to Tucker in the quarterfinals. Dacula won 28-21 in 2018 and eventually reached the semifinals, where it lost to Northside-Warner Robins 14-7.

*14-1 – Top-ranked Lee County’s record in the playoffs since the start of the 2017 postseason. The Trojans had five-game runs to the championship in both 2017 and 2018, then beat Greenbrier and Creekside in 2019 before losing to Dacula in the quarterfinals. Lee County beat Tucker 49-17 last week. All 15 games were in Leesburg except the 2018 championship game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).