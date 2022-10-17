Class 6A blog: 5 teams that helped themselves most in limited Week 9 schedule

*Glynn Academy: The Red Terrors’ streak of 14 consecutive playoff berths appeared on shaky ground after a 2-4 start that included lopsided losses to Brunswick and Effingham County to open Region 2 play. After two straight victories, however, Glynn Academy is in third place in the seven-team region, trailing only Brunswick and Effingham. The Red Terrors beat Grovetown 46-13 last week and likely will make the playoffs if they win either of their two remaining games, against Evans on Friday or Lakeside-Evans on Nov. 4.

*Lanier: Fifth-ranked Gainesville and North Forsyth, both 3-0 in Region 8, appear to be locks for two of the region’s playoff berths, with the other two spots likely to go to a combination of Shiloh, Lanier and Jackson County. Lanier remained in the race with a much-needed 27-20 victory over Apalachee last week to move into a tie for fourth place with idle Jackson County in the seven-team region. Lanier and Jackson County face each other Friday night, and the winner of that game is almost certain to reach the postseason.