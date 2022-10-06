Class 6A blog: 5 games in Week 8 that will help shape playoff races

*Douglas County at Paulding County: South Paulding and Hughes are tied for first place in Region 5, each at 3-0 in league play, but Douglas County and Paulding County sit just behind them at 2-1. The Maxwell Ratings are projecting that those four teams will make the playoffs, so this game ultimately could be important for seeding. Paulding County lost to South Paulding 48-35 last week, and Douglas County lost to Hughes 48-3 on Sept. 23. Paulding County is 4-2 overall, its most wins in a season since 2017, when the Patriots made their most recent playoff appearance. Douglas County reached the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

*Sequoyah at Rome: Sequoyah opened the season with three consecutive losses but comes into this game on a three-game winning streak that includes Region 6 victories over Etowah (18-7) and River Ridge (13-7). The Chiefs are tied for first place with sixth-ranked Rome and Creekview and will face both in their next two games. Rome has the No. 8 offense in Class 6A, averaging 35.5 points per game, and the No. 6 defense (allowing 12.67). The Wolves have won their two region games against Allatoona and Woodstock by a combined score of 112-19. Rome was a state champion in 2016 and 2017 and is seeking its fifth region title in seven years.

*Roswell at Lassiter: These two teams and Alpharetta are the last unbeaten teams in Region 7 play. Lassiter’s 23-20 victory over Johns Creek in its region opener last week was a big first step in its bid to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Trojans’ 3-2 start overall is their best since the 2017 team opened the season with four consecutive victories. Third-ranked Roswell (5-1, 2-0) is coming off a big victory of its own, defeating then-No. 10 Blessed Trinity in the first meeting of the schools that are a mile apart. Alpharetta (4-2, 2-0) has the week off, so the winner of this game will emerge no worse than tied for first place.