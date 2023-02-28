Class 6A blog: 13 of 16 region champions make it to quarterfinals

Defending champion Lovejoy wasn’t a surprise, but the Wildcats had to win two games on the road to reach the quarterfinals. They handled that easily, defeating Riverwood and Region 1 champion Veterans by an average of 27 points. Lovejoy finished tied for first place in Region 3 in the regular season but lost to Rockdale County in the region tournament semifinals and ended up as the No. 3 seed for state.

Lovejoy’s next test will come from Gainesville, the only No. 4 seed remaining in Class 6A and one of only two No. 4 seeds still alive in any girls classification (Butler of Class 2A is the other). The Red Elephants defeated Region 7 champion Sprayberry 70-66 and Region 6 runner-up Woodstock 63-61 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

The other No. 3 girls seed remaining is Sequoyah, which upset Region 8 champion and ninth-ranked North Forsyth 59-46 in the quarterfinals. Sequoyah was the state runner-up in 2022 but finished in third place in both the regular season and the region tournament this season. The Chiefs will face fifth-ranked Brunswick in the quarterfinals.

River Ridge entered the tournament ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive season and will try to avoid its second straight quarterfinal loss. Last year, the Knights were eliminated by eventual champion Lovejoy 71-59. This time, the Knights will face a Marist team that is unranked but is 26-2 and has won 24 consecutive games. River Ridge is 24-5 but undefeated against Georgia opponents.

The semifinals will be played Saturday at the University of West Georgia. The girls games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the boys to play at 4 and 8.

*State tournament scores, matchups:

Girls

Second round

Gainesville 63, Woodstock 61

Lovejoy 72, Veterans 53

Sequoyah 59, North Forsyth 46

Brunswick 53, Woodward Academy 48

Rockdale County 65, Lee County 43

Hughes 51, Habersham Central 27

Marist 61, Tift County 37

River Ridge 65, Blessed Trinity 47

Quarterfinals

(R8 #4) Gainesville at (R3 #3) Lovejoy

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R2 #1) Brunswick

(R5 #1) Hughes at (R3 #1) Rockdale County

(R6 #1) River Ridge at (R4 #1) Marist

Boys

Second round

Blessed Trinity 69, River Ridge 59

Lee County 70, Riverwood 63

Lanier 67, South Paulding 55

Grovetown 58, Marist 51

Jonesboro 65, Brunswick 46

Alexander 66, Shiloh 57

St. Pius 62, Lakeside-Evans 57

Etowah 59, Pope 42

Quarterfinals

(R1 #1) Lee County at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R2 #1) Grovetown at (R8 #1) Lanier

(R5 #1) Alexander at (R3 #1) Jonesboro

(R6 #1) Etowah at (R4 #1) St. Pius