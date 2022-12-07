Class 5A: The ABCs of the state championship game

E: Is for Warner Robins outside linebacker Elijah Antonio, a senior who has 67 tackles, three sacks and one interception.

F: Is for Dominick Faircloth, a middle linebacker at Warner Robins. The senior leads the team with 85 tackles and has five tackles for loss, caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

G: Is for Gators, Ware County’s nickname. They are the only school that wears that moniker.

H: Is for Trey Hargrove, a two-time all-region linebacker for Ware County. Not only is the senior one of the best defenders on the field, he’s also capable of slipping onto the field to help the offense.

I: Is for Isiah Canion, who was moved from receiver to quarterback late in the season because of injury and has guided the team to three straight playoff wins. Underrated, steady and versatile, Canion is the holder for extra points and field goal.

J: Is for Jarvis Hayes, who leads all Ware County receivers with 58 catches. The senior has accounted for 963 yards, averages 17.2 yards per reception, and 12 touchdowns.

K: Is for the kickers – Daniel Barber of Warner Robins and Henry Bates of Ware County. Both have been tested and found to be reliable. It wouldn’t be the first time a championship has been decided by a field goal.

L: Is for losses – only one between the two teams. Ware County ran the table and takes a 13-0 record into the title game, one game having been cancelled. Warner Robins is 10-4, the most losses the program has sustained in reaching the state championship game for six straight seasons.

M: Is for Malcolm Brown, the talented running back from Warner Robins. The senior – who wrecked his knee about this time last year -- broke loose for a season-high 190 yards in last week’s win over Cartersville and showed he’s still got it.

N: Is for Nikao or Niko Smith, the Ware County quarterback. He stepped into some big shoes this year as a junior and has thrown for 2,236 yards and 24. A great leader who seems to have the maturity to carry high expectations.

O: Is for the Ware County offensive lines. The group of veterans, led by returning all-region players Sharvon Pierre, Zach Watson and Cameron Gonsalves has been durable and very effective.

P: Is for “picked off.” Rasean Dinkins of Warner Robins is among the leaders in the state with eight interceptions. He also has eight passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

Q: Is for quarterbacks. Their performances could be swayed by the weather. Temperatures are supposed to be in the 60s, but there’s a 50-50 chance of rain.

R: Is for rematch. The two teams did not play this season when Warner Robins was moved to a different region. But a year ago Warner County beat Warner Robins during the regular season and wrestled the region crown away from the Demons. That was Ware County’s lone win in four meetings with Warner Robins.

S: Is for Jason Strickland, the Ware County head coach. His teams have won three region championships during his four seasons with the Gators and are one win away from a state championship. Strickland is 40-8 at Ware County. He previously won region titles at Pierce County, Fitzgerald and Lamar County, but this is his first team to reach the championship game.

T: Is for Three-peat. If Warner Robins wins its third straight championship, it will join the likes of Buford (2019-21), Blessed Trinity (2017-19) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19) in the Three Straight Title club.

U: Is for “underrated.” That describes Warner Robins receiver Chase Flowers, who has 10 touchdown receptions, and Ware County running back Reggie Boyd, who has run for 829 yards and eight touchdowns.

V: Is for Vic Burley, the defensive lineman from Warner Robins who may be the most disruptive force on the field on Friday. Burley (6-5, 280) is a Clemson commit who has 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and 38 hurries. He’s also been used at fullback – imagine trying to tackle a locomotive – and has played inspired football in the playoffs.

W: Is for Marquis Westbrook, the Warner Robins football coach. It’s hard to do better than Westbrook, who has taken the Demons to the state championship game in each of his four seasons. They’ve won it all the last two years. A title this year might be the most fulfilling, given the injuries and losses the team has had to overcome.

X: Is for Xavier Felder, a junior linebacker at Warner Robins.

Y: Is for “youth.” Neither team relies too heavily on it, but each side has its share of sophomores in their rotation.

Z: Is for Zhai Solomon, a freshman at Ware County.