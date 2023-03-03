Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Girls: Warner Robins 62, Calhoun 53
When the best player on the team, a girl who could be voted the Class 5A Player of the Year, scores one point, that usually spells trouble.
But it didn’t matter for No. 1-ranked Warner Robins on Friday. With Jada Morgan hobbling up and down the court with a sprained left knee, the Demons relied on unsung Tasia Agee and some stellar 3-point shooting to defeat No. 6 Calhoun 62-53 and advance to the championship game.
“We had girls step up. We’ve stepped up all year,” Warner Robins coach Rebecca White said. “Tasia hasn’t had a game like that all season and she came out tonight and played. I’m very proud of her.”
Agee, a 5-foot-7 senior, scored 18 points, handed out 11 assist and came up with three steals to pace Warner Robins (28-3). Tori Davis added 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
Davis hit three 3-pointers and Agee had another when the Demons outscored Calhoun 12-3 to start the third quarter and erase a 31-26 deficit. Warner Robins put it away by ending the third quarter on a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 51-40 going into the fourth period. Calhoun ever got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Calhoun (25-5) lived up to its reputation as a good 3-point shooting club, connecting on eight. Lauren Watson had four from long range and led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points. Britiya Curtis, Sa’niah Dorsey and Kat Atha each scored 11.
“It’s four quarters of basketball and it’s hard to stay hot all night,” White said. “When you get the call, you’ve got to keep your foot on the gas and that’s what we managed to do.”
