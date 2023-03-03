Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Davis hit three 3-pointers and Agee had another when the Demons outscored Calhoun 12-3 to start the third quarter and erase a 31-26 deficit. Warner Robins put it away by ending the third quarter on a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 51-40 going into the fourth period. Calhoun ever got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Calhoun (25-5) lived up to its reputation as a good 3-point shooting club, connecting on eight. Lauren Watson had four from long range and led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points. Britiya Curtis, Sa’niah Dorsey and Kat Atha each scored 11.

“It’s four quarters of basketball and it’s hard to stay hot all night,” White said. “When you get the call, you’ve got to keep your foot on the gas and that’s what we managed to do.”