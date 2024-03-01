Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

BreakingNews
Shakira Gresham (21) of Jackson-Atlanta gets in position to rebound during the Jaguars' 77-57 victory over Cartersville in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals on March 1, 2024, at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.

By
32 minutes ago

Shakira Gresham scored 29 points and dominated on both ends of the floor to lead Jackson-Atlanta to a 77-57 victory over Cartersville in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals Friday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.

Jackson (28-1) advanced to the championship game for the first time since its 2016 team finished as the Class 3A runner-up. The Jaguars will face Midtown or Dalton for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

Jackson trailed 7-5 midway through the first quarter before going on an 18-5 run that gave the Jaguars a 23-12 lead with 7:05 remaining in the half. Gresham had 11 points in the run, all coming from point-blank range and free throws.

The Purple Hurricanes were still within six after KK Arnold’s two free throws with 2:53 remaining in the second quarter cut the lead to 27-21, but Jackson scored the final 16 points of the half for a 43-21 lead. Taliah Cornish scored seven of those points in 29 seconds off steals and layups.

Cartersville (18-13), the No. 2 seed from Region 7, entered the tournament unranked but knocked off No. 4 Jefferson and No. 9 Harris County by a total of three points in the previous two rounds to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1982. The Purple Hurricanes had no such magic against No. 2 Jackson, which was the highest-ranked team to reach the semifinals. Cartersville trailed by 18 points at halftime and 31 in the fourth quarter before closing the game with a 20-9 run that cut the final margin to 20 points.

Cornish finished with 18 points for the Jaguars. Arnold led Cartersville with 13 points, and Taff Bradley scored 12.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

