Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Shakira Gresham scored 29 points and dominated on both ends of the floor to lead Jackson-Atlanta to a 77-57 victory over Cartersville in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals Friday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
Jackson (28-1) advanced to the championship game for the first time since its 2016 team finished as the Class 3A runner-up. The Jaguars will face Midtown or Dalton for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.
Jackson trailed 7-5 midway through the first quarter before going on an 18-5 run that gave the Jaguars a 23-12 lead with 7:05 remaining in the half. Gresham had 11 points in the run, all coming from point-blank range and free throws.
The Purple Hurricanes were still within six after KK Arnold’s two free throws with 2:53 remaining in the second quarter cut the lead to 27-21, but Jackson scored the final 16 points of the half for a 43-21 lead. Taliah Cornish scored seven of those points in 29 seconds off steals and layups.
Cartersville (18-13), the No. 2 seed from Region 7, entered the tournament unranked but knocked off No. 4 Jefferson and No. 9 Harris County by a total of three points in the previous two rounds to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1982. The Purple Hurricanes had no such magic against No. 2 Jackson, which was the highest-ranked team to reach the semifinals. Cartersville trailed by 18 points at halftime and 31 in the fourth quarter before closing the game with a 20-9 run that cut the final margin to 20 points.
Cornish finished with 18 points for the Jaguars. Arnold led Cartersville with 13 points, and Taff Bradley scored 12.
