Class 5A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Shakira Gresham scored 29 points and dominated on both ends of the floor to lead Jackson-Atlanta to a 77-57 victory over Cartersville in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals Friday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.

Jackson (28-1) advanced to the championship game for the first time since its 2016 team finished as the Class 3A runner-up. The Jaguars will face Midtown or Dalton for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

Jackson trailed 7-5 midway through the first quarter before going on an 18-5 run that gave the Jaguars a 23-12 lead with 7:05 remaining in the half. Gresham had 11 points in the run, all coming from point-blank range and free throws.