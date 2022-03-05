Class 5A: Semifinal Coverage from Fort Valley State University

Girls: Forest Park 60, New Manchester 38
It was business as usual for the Panthers.
Forest Park, the No. 2 seed from Region 3, methodically took apart New Manchester, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, and advanced to the state title game for the third consecutive season.
After a tight first quarter, where Forest Park held a 13-12 lead, the Panthers’ offense got rolling in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Jaguars 38-18 over those two periods. Sophomore guard Yasmine Allen led the charge with eight points in the second quarter, as the Panthers took a 33-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third period, Forest Park turned up the defensive intensity, holding New Manchester to just eight points while putting up 18 on the other end for a 51-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Defense is very important to us,” Panther head coach Steve Cole said. “We play a zone that sometimes morphs into man, but we maintain the same intensity.”
Cole and his staff have built one of the state’s top programs. Since 2010, the Panthers have made it to the state semi-finals nine times, winning a state title in 2020.
“We have a total program and we prepare our team to win a state championship every year,” Cole said. “We set standards and expectations for our team. We have an expectation of how we perform in the classroom. We have an expect our young ladies to walk down the hallway. We have a 3.3 team gpa. We’ve sent 30-40 young ladies to college.”
Allen, senior Aaishah Barry and junior Jayda Brown all scored 14 points, while senior Janiya Simmons added 13 for the Panthers. Kharyssa Richardson paced New Manchester with 18 to lead all scorers.
Cole and his squad are right where they expected to be.
“Being in that 1-4 after the region tournament is where you want to be,” Cole said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re one or four. What matters is you give yourself an opportunity and you build from there.”
