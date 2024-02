Class 5A: Region tournament scores, schedules

No. 4 Greenbrier vs. No. 5 Coffee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bradwell Institute vs. No. 6 Jenkins, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At Statesboro

No. 2 Ware County vs. No. 3 Bradwell-No. 6 Jenkins winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Statesboro vs. No. 4 Greenbrier-No. 5 Coffee winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

At Statesboro

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 2

At Dutchtown

First round

No. 4 Jones County 66, No. 5 Union Grove 61 OT

No. 3 Warner Robins 80, No. 6 Locust Grove 57

No. 2 Eagle’s Landing 84, No. 7 Ola 41

Second round

No. 2 Eagle’s Landing 59, No. 3 Warner Robins 51

No. 1 Dutchtown 57, No. 4 Jones County 36

Finals

Consolation: No. 3 Warner Robins 61, No. 4 Jones County 44

Championship: No. 2 Eagle’s Landing 47, No. 1 Dutchtown 43

Region 3

Monday

At McIntosh

No. 4 Drew vs. Harris County, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At Harris County

No. 2 Northgate vs. No. 3 Northside-Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 McIntosh vs No. 4 Drew-No. 5 Harris Co. winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Harris County

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Tucker

Monday

No. 4 Lithonia vs. No. 5 Arabia Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 King vs. No. 6 Chamblee, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 2 Decatur vs. No. 3 King-No. 6 Chamblee winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Tucker vs. No. 4 Lithonia-No. 5 Arabia Mtn. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 5

Monday

At Maynard Jackson

No. 8 Villa Rica vs. No. 9 Creekside, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

At Maynard Jackson

No. 7 Midtown vs. No. 8 Villa Rica-No. 9 Creekside winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Tri-Cities

No. 4 Mays vs. No. 5 Lithia Springs, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Maynard Jackson vs. No. 6 Banneker, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Chapel Hill vs. Winner No. 7 Midtown-No. 8 Villa Rica-No. 9 Creekside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Tri-Cities

No. 3 Maynard Jackson-No. 6 Banneker winner vs. No. 2 Chapel Hill-Etc. winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Tri-Cities vs. No. 4 Mays-No. 5 Lithia Springs winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Tri-Cities

Consolation: 1:30 p.m.

Championship: 4:30 p.m.

Region 6

At Greater Atlanta Christian

Monday

No. 4 North Springs vs. No. 5 Cambridge, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Chattahoochee vs. No. 6 Centennial, 6 p.m.

No. 2 GAC vs. No. 7 Northview, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Kell vs. No. 4 N. Springs-No. 5 Cambridge winner, 7 p.m.

No. 2 GAC-No. 7 Northview winner vs. No. 3- Chattahoochee-No. 6 Centennial winner, 8;30 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Cartersville

Monday

No. 3 Cartersville vs. No. 6 Woodland, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Calhoun vs. No. 5 Cass, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 2 Dalton vs. No. 3 Cartersville-No. 6 Woodland winner, 5:30 pm

No. 1 Hiram vs. No. 4 Calhoun-No. 5 Cass winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 8

Friday

At Heritage

No. 6 Heritage 56, No. 7 Flowery Branch 49

Monday

At Jefferson

No. 4 Loganville vs. No. 5 Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Jefferson vs. No. 6 Heritage, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 2 Clarke Central vs. No. 3 Jefferson-No. 6 Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Winder-Barrow vs. No. 4 Loganville-No. 5 Eastside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Girls

Region 1

Monday

At Bradwell Institute

No. 4 Coffee at No. 5 Jenkins, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Bradwell Institute vs. No. 6 Greenbrier, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At Statesboro

No. 2 Ware County vs. No. 3 Bradwell-No. 6 Greenbrier winner, 7

Friday

At Statesboro

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 2

At Dutchtown

No. 4 Eagle’s Landing 38, No. 5 Dutchtown 31

No. 3 Jones County 72, No. 6 Locust Grove 7

No. 2 Warner Robins 73, No. 7 Ola 41

Thursday

No. 3 Jones County 68, No. 2 Warner Robins 45

No. 1 Union Grove 57, No. 4 Eagle’s Landing 45

Friday

Consolation: No. 4 Eagle’s Landing 64, No. 2 Warner Robins 55

Championship: No. 1 Union Grove 40, No. 3 Jones County 36

Region 3

Monday

At McIntosh

No. 4 McIntosh vs. No. 5 Drew, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

At Harris County

No. 2 Northgate vs. No. 3 Northside-Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Harris County vs. No. 4 McIntosh-No. 5 Drew winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Harris County

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 4

At Tucker

Monday

No. 4 King vs. No. 5 Lithonia, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Decatur vs. No. 6 Tucker, 7 p.m..

Wednesday

No. 2 Chamblee vs. No. 3 Decatur-No. 6 Tucker winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Arabia Mountain vs. No. 4 King-No. 5 Lithonia winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 5

Monday

At Maynard Jackson

No. 8 Chapel Hill vs. No. 9 Banneker

Tuesday

At Maynard Jackson

No. 7 Villa Rica vs. No. 8 C. Hill-No. 9 Banneker winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At Tri-Cities

No. 4 Tri-Cities vs. No. 5 Mays, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Creekside vs. No. 6 Lithia Springs, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Midtown vs. Winner No. 7 Villa Rica-No. 8 Chapel Hill-No. 9 Banneker, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Tri-Cities

No. 3 Creekside-No. 6 Lithia winner vs. No. 2 Midtown-Etc. winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Maynard Jackson vs. No. 4 Tri-Cities-No. 5 Mays winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Tri-Cities

Consolation: Noon

Championship: 3 p.m.

Region 6

At Greater Atlanta Christian

Tuesday

No 4 Cambridge vs. No. 5 Chattahoochee, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kell vs. No. 6 Centennial, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Northview vs. No. 7 North Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 GAC vs. No. 4 Cambridge-No. 5 Chattahoochee winner, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cambridge vs. No. 3 Kell-No. 6 Centennial winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 7

At Cartersville

Monday

No. 3 Calhoun vs. No. 6 Woodland, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hiram vs. No. 5 Cass, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 2 Cartersville vs. No. 3 Calhoun-No. 6 Woodand winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Dalton vs. No. 4 Hiram-No. 5 Cass winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 8

Saturday

At Heritage

No. 7 Winder-Barrow 51, No. 6 Heritage 47

Monday

At Jefferson

No. 4 Clarke Central vs. No. 5 Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Eastside vs. No. 7 Winder-Barrow winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At Jefferson

No. 2 Loganville vs. No. 3 Eastside-No. 6 Heritage winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Jefferson vs. No. 4 Clarke-No. 5 Flowery Branch winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Jefferson

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.