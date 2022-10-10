Class 5A: Hiram jumps into playoff picture with upset of Calhoun

“We run the football,” Fominaya said. “We don’t try to do something we’re not.”

Three other important wins from last week:

Ola takes big playoff step: The Mustangs may have gotten the signature win that first-year coach Tom Causey when they went on the road and knocked off Jones County 22-15. Ola (3-3, 1-1 Region 2) certainly improved its chances of making the postseason. Joel Jones ran 20 times for 117 yards and one touchdown for the Mustangs. Jakim Rushin had 15 touchdowns, a 16-yard sack and recovered a fumble. Tye Holsey ran for 26 yards, made five tackles and intercepted a pass.

Chamblee ends drought against Tucker: The Bulldogs beat Tucker 15-10 to produced its first win over the Tigers since 1974, ending an 11-game winning streak. Chamblee’s Larry Harris ran nine times for 113 yards and one touchdown to lead the way. Nathan Meeks had a key fumble recover in the final minutes secure the victory. Chamblee (5-1, 2-0 Region 4) is off this week and has three games remaining, including a match against Decatur on Oct. 28 that could determine the region championship.

Loganville moves to 8-0: The Red Devils have never started the season with eight straight wins. But that’s where they are after a 28-22 win over three-time defending region champion Clarke Central. Loganville was able to effectively move the ball through the air, with Johnny Crowe completing 13 of 24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Loganville is off this week and comes back to meet Jefferson on Oct. 21 for what could determine the Region 8 championship.

Top top performers from last week:

Kell QB Clavon lights up Northview: Bryce Clavon completed 21 of 26 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns to help the Longhorns remain unbeaten with a 47-7 win over Northview. The junior has thrown for 1,422 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 493 yards and nine touchdowns in helping Kell get off to a 6-0 start.

Gamble comes up big for Cartersville: Quarterback Paul Gamble got the Purple Hurricanes back on track after last week’s loss to Calhoun. Gamble completed 10 of 13 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 yards in the 35-13 win over Cass.

Another big night for Northside’s Hosley: The Patriots’ Malachi Hosley keeps compiling big numbers. He ran 24 times for 219 yards – including a 78-yarder – and scored two touchdowns in the 21-7 win over Harris County, extending the team’s winning streak to five. In seven games, Hosley has rushed for 1,264 yards and 16 touchdowns to help the Patriots go 6-1, 1-0 in Region 3.

Top 10 – Plus Next Five

Official AJC top 10: 1. Ware County, 2. Creekside, 3. Dutchtown, 4. Loganville, 5.Kell, 6. Coffee, 7. Cartersville, 8. Cambridge, 9. Warner Robins, 10. Calhoun.

Unofficial next five: 11. Jefferson, 12. Northside-Columbus, 13. Jones County, 14. Eastside, 15. Lithia Springs.