Class 5A blog: Woodward girls worker harder to defend title

The War Eagles are led by all-state guard Sydney Bowles, a 5-foot-11 senior who averages 25 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals. She scored 22 points in the state championship game. Bowles has signed with the University of Georgia.

“Every time I watch her, I’m amazed at some of the things that she does on the court,” Lawrence said. “It’s amazing. You see the job she does, but you don’t see the unseen hours of practice and watching videos. Even though you know it’s coming, it’s still amazing to watch her do the kind of things she does.”

Bowles’ contribution is more than just points and rebounds. Her effort is off the charts and Bowles can usually be found scrambling for a loose ball and coming away with 50-50 balls.

“And she’s able to turn on a different burner when it’s needed,” Lawrence said. “It’s been a blessing to coach her.”

Woodward’s other starters are junior Sara Lewis (10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds), and seniors MacKenzie Moring (6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals), Zoe Scott (5.2 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Kennedie Mosley. Anna Wylder is a key player off the bench. Moring has signed to play soccer at the University of Arizona. Lewis 13 points and nine rebounds in the title game.

Woodward’s main challenge in Region 3 will again be Forest Park. The two teams played for the state title last year and will meet Jan. 21 at Woodward Academy and Jan. 26 at Forest Park and