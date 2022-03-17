Class 5A blog: Woodward girls, Tri-Cities boys emerge on top

The Tri-Cities boys do what they always do – field one of the most competitive teams in the state. Need proof? Over the last four seasons coach Omari Forts’ team has won a state championship, reached the Final Four, lost in the championship game and won a second state championship.

The Bulldogs won their last 12 games, sailed through the Region 3 tournament and traversed a difficult path to the championship. They survived a dramatic overtime game to beat Calhoun in overtime in the Final Four and took down Eagle’s Landing – the team that beat them for the title a year earlier -- in the final to finish 23-5.

Simeon Cottle, a Kennesaw State signee, was the best player on the team and showed up big in the championship game with 16 points and some clutch free throws.

“I remember the feeling walking off this court last year,” Cottle said. “I was the only person who stayed back and watched them get a trophy. So I feel like was had some giving back to do.”

Tri-Cities even borrowed a slogan from Kennesaw State – BONE – Be One No Ego. Forts said last year’s team was actually more talented than this year’s championship group, but the 2022 team had no ego and focused on doing whatever it took.

“The feeling is surreal and the boys who came before made it possible to be back in this moment,” Forts said. “It means everything to bring one back to East Point. This is a sign of life for our community. We have great kids, w

e have great leadership at our school.”