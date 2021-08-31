Class 5A blog: Warner Robins giving off championship signals again

Christon Lane has taken over at quarterback after biding his time for two seasons behind Addie. Lane has displayed an accurate arm and can produce big plays. Against Archer he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and four plays of 30-plus yards.

“He’s progressing,” Westbrook said. “Being in the shadow of Addie and finally taking the reins. He’s stepping up and coming into his own.”

Malcolm Brown has stepped into the role as the team’s focal point at running back. He carried 31 times against Archer for 209 yards and three touchdowns. The crew of receivers is deep, stating with all-state prospect Daveon Walker and Deuce Petty, who are both capable of breaking big plays.

“I tell Daveon he can be as good as he wants to be,” Westbrook said. “He can run, he can catch, he can defend – he’s out there playing corner. He’s a complete skill player.”

Another cornerstone is Jay Carter, a senior who can line up at tight end or H-back and excels at middle linebacker. He seems to always be in the right place at the right time.

“I can’t say enough about that kid,” Westbrook said. “Whatever it is, he’s going to do it for his team. I love that kid and the way he plays and what he brings to this team.”

In addition to having a prolific offense, the Demons are a very talented on defense. Defensive end Vic Burley, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior, is one of the top non-committed players in the state.

Warner Robins takes this week off and will prepare for its annual showdown with arch-rival Northside on Sept. 10 at The Mac.