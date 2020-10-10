Class 5A blog: Ware makes its case to be No. 1

No. 1 Warner Robins falls to Lee County: The No. 1 Demons struggled offensively in a 27-7 loss to Class 6A No. 3 Lee County. Ahmad Walker ran for Warner Robins' only score. Warner Robins threw three interceptions.

Big second half propels No. 7 Coffee: The Trojans played up in weight class and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to beat Class 7A Camden County 37-13. Coffee held a 17-13 halftime lead and got a pair of field goals from Noah Saylor, one from 47 yards, a 1-yard run from A.J. Wilkerson and a touchdown pass from Wilkerson to K.J. Davis to seal the victory.

No. 6 Veterans victimized at Oconee: The Warhawks managed only a pair of field goals from Daniel Gibbs in a 14-6 loss to Class 3A No. 4 Oconee County.

No. 8 Ola turns back Woodland challenge: The Mustangs are 5-0 for the first time in school history. They turned back previously unbeaten Woodland 30-6. Jake Hall and Micah Bell both accounted for running scores for Ola and the defense kept the Wolfpack off the board until the final two minutes.

Coach Jared Zito tweeted, “Our defense was lights out. I love the confidence our team has right now.”

Greigh’s two TDs propel No. 9 Starr’s Mill: Sophomore Joseph Greigh ran for two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 14-10 win over Harris County. His second score, a 1-yard run, came with 7:42 remaining and put Starr’s Mill ahead to stay.

No. 10 St. Pius rolls over Northview: The Golden Lions got a pair of touchdown runs from Mason Benefield and coasted to a 42-7 win over Northview.

Ranked teams not playing this week: No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Cartersville and No. 6 Calhoun.

A couple of other results are worth mentioning …

Lithia Springs earns first win: The Lions lost their first four games against a rugged schedule and included two ranked teams. Their 20-14 win over New Manchester was the opener in Region 6 and may give coach Corey Jarvis' club some momentum in its quest to make the playoffs again.

Walnut Grove shocks Greenbrier: The Warriors handed Greenbrier its first loss of the season, a resounding 21-7 win to celebrate homecoming. It adds further credence to the notion that Region 8 is wide open, albeit with Clarke Central still the league’s big dog. Oen Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Brett Peeler connected with Skyler Jones for a 52-yard touchdown for the Warriors.