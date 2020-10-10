Class 5A blog: Ware makes its case to be No. 1

The loss by No. 1 Warner Robins on Friday likely means a new team at the top of the Class 5A rankings this week. The two most likely candidates are No. 2 Blessed Trinity, which did not play again this week, and No. 3 Ware County, which dominated Class 4A No. 3 Benedictine 43-21.
Ware County improved to 5-0 and has beaten state-ranked teams in each of the last four weeks. The win over Benedictine was especially impressive, as the Gators had a 33-7 halftime lead and the Cadets' only first-half score came on a 100-yard kickoff return.
Gators quarterback Tommy Castellanos continue to dazzle with five touchdowns in the win, three on the ground and two in the air, one to Dakari Coachman and another to Ray Ray Kennedy. Castellanos set up the final touchdown before halftime with a fake punt.
Ware County also got a touchdown run from Brandon Mills and a field goal from Henry Bates.
The Gators are off next week before starting a four-week gauntlet through Region 1, the toughest in the state.
No. 1 Warner Robins falls to Lee County: The No. 1 Demons struggled offensively in a 27-7 loss to Class 6A No. 3 Lee County. Ahmad Walker ran for Warner Robins' only score. Warner Robins threw three interceptions.
Big second half propels No. 7 Coffee: The Trojans played up in weight class and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to beat Class 7A Camden County 37-13. Coffee held a 17-13 halftime lead and got a pair of field goals from Noah Saylor, one from 47 yards, a 1-yard run from A.J. Wilkerson and a touchdown pass from Wilkerson to K.J. Davis to seal the victory.
No. 6 Veterans victimized at Oconee: The Warhawks managed only a pair of field goals from Daniel Gibbs in a 14-6 loss to Class 3A No. 4 Oconee County.
No. 8 Ola turns back Woodland challenge: The Mustangs are 5-0 for the first time in school history. They turned back previously unbeaten Woodland 30-6. Jake Hall and Micah Bell both accounted for running scores for Ola and the defense kept the Wolfpack off the board until the final two minutes.
Coach Jared Zito tweeted, “Our defense was lights out. I love the confidence our team has right now.”
Greigh’s two TDs propel No. 9 Starr’s Mill: Sophomore Joseph Greigh ran for two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 14-10 win over Harris County. His second score, a 1-yard run, came with 7:42 remaining and put Starr’s Mill ahead to stay.
No. 10 St. Pius rolls over Northview: The Golden Lions got a pair of touchdown runs from Mason Benefield and coasted to a 42-7 win over Northview.
Ranked teams not playing this week: No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 4 Cartersville and No. 6 Calhoun.
A couple of other results are worth mentioning …
Lithia Springs earns first win: The Lions lost their first four games against a rugged schedule and included two ranked teams. Their 20-14 win over New Manchester was the opener in Region 6 and may give coach Corey Jarvis' club some momentum in its quest to make the playoffs again.
Walnut Grove shocks Greenbrier: The Warriors handed Greenbrier its first loss of the season, a resounding 21-7 win to celebrate homecoming. It adds further credence to the notion that Region 8 is wide open, albeit with Clarke Central still the league’s big dog. Oen Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Brett Peeler connected with Skyler Jones for a 52-yard touchdown for the Warriors.
