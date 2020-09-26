Class 5A blog: Ware County, Castellanos keep chugging

No. 3 Cartersville survives scare: The Purple Hurricanes had their hands full before prevailing 21-18 over Creekside. The Cartersville defense survived a late Creekside push to the 13 yard line, but came up with a sack with eight seconds left to secure the win. Cartersville quarterback Stratton Tripp threw three touchdown passes, hooking up with Devonte Ross, Evan Slocum and Kolbe Benham.

Cruising time for No. 6 Calhoun: The Yellow Jackets (3-1) overpowered Ridgeland 60-0 on Senior Night.

No. 7 St. Pius returns with win: The Golden Lions (2-0) showed no ill effects from a week of COVID hibernation as they overpowered Cedar Shoals 25-3. A field goal with 20 seconds left spoiled the shutout. Shug Bentley and Mason Benefield both scored touchdowns and Jack Parker added a pick-six.

More trouble for No. 10 Woodward Academy: The War Eagles fell to 0-3 with a 29-26 loss to Class 6A Riverwood. Aamari Alston scored two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter to give Woodward a 26-14 lead, but could not stop a comeback fueled by Riverwood quarterback Avery Smith.

Ranked team who did not play this week: No. 5 Veterans, No. 8 Coffee and No. 9 Ola.