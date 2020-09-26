Class 5A blog: Ware County, Castellanos keep chugging

No. 4 Ware County continued to run through its gauntlet of difficult opponents by trouncing Class 3A No. 10 Thomson 43-12 on Friday. The Gators (3-0) have beaten a ranked foe in back-to-back weeks and have one scheduled for the next five games.
The difference on Friday was quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another. He scored the first time on a 7-yard run, then threw a TD pass to Joel Adkinson, two to Jerry Wilkins and one to Dakari Coachman. Brandon Mills added a touchdown run and Henry Bates kicked a field goal and kept banging kickoffs into the end zone.
The Ware County defense was solid, with Jeremy Butler coming up with an interception.
No. 2 Warner Robins drops hammer on rival: The Demons scored a historic 47-0 win over rival Northside, the most points they have ever scored in the history of the series. It marked the first time since 1979-80 that Warner Robins has posted back-to-back shutouts over its biggest rival. Jalen Addie ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others to lead the offense, getting things jump-started with a 43-yard scoring pass to Armon Porter.
No. 1 Blessed Trinity coasts: The Titans played up in class and took care of Class 6A Kell 54-32. Justice Haynes ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. J.C. French threw four touchdown passes, including a 78-yard connection with David Coltrane.
No. 3 Cartersville survives scare: The Purple Hurricanes had their hands full before prevailing 21-18 over Creekside. The Cartersville defense survived a late Creekside push to the 13 yard line, but came up with a sack with eight seconds left to secure the win. Cartersville quarterback Stratton Tripp threw three touchdown passes, hooking up with Devonte Ross, Evan Slocum and Kolbe Benham.
Cruising time for No. 6 Calhoun: The Yellow Jackets (3-1) overpowered Ridgeland 60-0 on Senior Night.
No. 7 St. Pius returns with win: The Golden Lions (2-0) showed no ill effects from a week of COVID hibernation as they overpowered Cedar Shoals 25-3. A field goal with 20 seconds left spoiled the shutout. Shug Bentley and Mason Benefield both scored touchdowns and Jack Parker added a pick-six.
More trouble for No. 10 Woodward Academy: The War Eagles fell to 0-3 with a 29-26 loss to Class 6A Riverwood. Aamari Alston scored two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter to give Woodward a 26-14 lead, but could not stop a comeback fueled by Riverwood quarterback Avery Smith.
Ranked team who did not play this week: No. 5 Veterans, No. 8 Coffee and No. 9 Ola.