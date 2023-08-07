Class 5A blog: Ware County begins trek to defend state title

After winning the school’s first state championship last season, the Ware County Gators find themselves as the team to watch when things get cranked up next. Coach Jason Strickland’s team has some big holes to fill, but there’s enough returning talent to give the Gators an opportunity to defend their title.

Ware County went 14-0 last season and handily defeated two-time defending champion Warner Robins 38-13 in the championship game. The victory set off a celebration the likes of which the swamp hasn’t seen in many years.

The Gators must fill some big shoes, particularly on defense, where Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year Trey Hargrove graduated and signed with Kennesaw State.

Ware will also be without quarterback Niko Smith, who stepped in last year to replace record-setting Thomas Castellanos, and threw 27 touchdown passes. Smith decided to move back home to Florida for his senior season, forcing the Gators to bring in a new quarterback.

Ware County will turn to junior Luke Hooks and sophomore Slade Sweat to run the offense. Hooks will get the start because Strickland said he has a better grasp of the entire offense. Neither is as mobile as Smith or Castellanos, but both throw the ball well and have the toughness the position requires.

It is fortunate that the Gators have two outstanding running backs in Dae’jeaun Dennis and R.J. Boyd. Dennis, a senior, ran for 1,247 yards and 19 touchdowns and Boyd, a junior, ran for 967 yards and eight touchdowns.

The defense is expected to be stout, particularly up front where lineman Demetrius Baldwin Jr., returns to anchor. Baldwin was a first-team all-state AJC pick last year and already has offers from Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Jamar Birden, Marquan Washington and Ahman Smith all offer a strong, physical presence up front. The secondary will be helped by strong safety Jaden Jones and the long-limbed Dre Standley.

Ware County’s non-region schedule is loaded, starting with the Aug. 18 home opener against Appling County. The Gators also play Richmond Hill, Baldwin, Benedictine and Bainbridge. The Region 1 race could be determined on the final week against Coffee, as it was a year ago.