Class 5A blog: Unbeaten Veterans finds the answers

That goes back to the team’s fight and determination, which starts with senior DeAngelo Hines, a 6-foot guard, and junior T.J. Grant, a 6-5 forward. Both are high on leadership and production. Hines scored his 1,000th career point earlier this year.

Hines averages 16 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 steals and shoots 87 percent from the line. Grant averages 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. Both have played since they were freshmen.

Two other impact players are junior Tajh Williams, a 6-2 junior, and Aaron Jones, a 6-10 sophomore. Williams is one of the team’s best shooters – he’s making 34.9 percent on 3 pointers and 82 percent of his free throws – and averages 10.7 points. Jones only averages 6.8 points, but he’s gathering 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The long-limbed Jones gives Veterans a rim protector that others don’t have.

Hardy, whose teams are 54-15 in his three seasons at the school, said he’s pleased how so many others on the roster have improved and taken their minutes.

“It’s nice to see some of the guys step up like they have,” Hardy said. “You don’t always know who can handle varsity basketball. I’ve seen a lot of kids grow into their role and accept the challenge.”

He singled out senior Ryland Perada, a senior who is starting for the first time. Perada carries a 4.0 grade-point average and has already been accepted to Georgia Tech. “He’s just a smart basketball player,” Hardy said.

Veterans is scheduled to play again on Friday against Ware County and has a return game with perennial power Warner Robins on the road Saturday. Veterans beat Warner Robins in the first meeting.

“We still have work to do,” Hardy said. “We’ve been working on our half-court offense and I’ve been proud of them in that regard.”