Class 5A blog: Two classic matchups in semifinal round

Both teams have big-play potential on offense, with Blessed Trinity’s Justice Haynes one of the top junior running backs in the country and Calhoun rolling behind veteran quarterback Christian Lewis and Georgia commit Cole Speer, the region player of the year, at wide receiver.

Haynes has rushed for 2.200 yards, despite missing two games. He went for 224 and five touchdowns in last week’s 49-7 win over Villa Rica.

“They do such a good job blocking and they’re all big and strong. Their technique is amazing,” Stephenson said. “They create the holes and he does the rest.”

The BT line is anchored by center Jack Pirinelli, who has committed to Army, and junior Skye Richardson (6-4, 280), who moved from tackle to left guard and has flourished there. Right tackle Christian Wesemeyer and left tackle Nick Pearson had never taken a varsity snap until this year, but have become consistent, productive starters.

First-year Blessed Trinity coach Tom Hall gave credit for the line’s success to run-game coordinator and O-line coach Tom Ryan, saying, “he is without a doubt the unsung hero around here.”

Calhoun’s Speer gets much of the attention, as you might expect for a four-star player. He’s a speedy guy with the knack for making the big play at the right time, on offense, defense and special teams.

Quin Smith, the other receiver, is another threat to go the distance and Gage Leonard is a reliable running back who is tough to bring down. But the offense revolves around quarterback Lewis who quietly completed 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards in last week’s 31-7 win over Clarke Central.

Stephenson said, “He’s such a good guy with the ball in his hands. You can trust him to get you out of bad plays and to know when to force things and when not to. He’s an amazing leader and has made great decisions so far.”

Hall has watched all the film and has seen how Lewis has improved since his junior season.

“He’s definitely developed exponentially from last year to this year,” Hall said. “We didn’t put much pressure on him when we played him earlier this year and he got comfortable back there and ate us alive.”

No. 4 Warner Robins vs. No. 5 Creekside (at Banneker High)

This will be a classic contest of Warner Robins’ offense against the Creekside defense. The defending state champion Demons average 49 points per game, while the fast and physical Seminoles allow 13.1 points per game.

Warner Robins (12-1) is trying to reach the title game for the fifth straight year. The Demons score points faster than silly cat photos get “likes” on Facebook. They have a ridiculous depth of talent on the offensive side, starting with QB Christon Lane, who has thrown for 2,289 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as the starter.

The Demons lost leading rusher Malcolm Brown to a knee injury three weeks ago, but Fred Perry – who also stars in the secondary – has responded with back-to-back games of 200-plus yards. He ran for 291 yards and five touchdowns in the quarterfinal win over Jones County. Perry has 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Fred and Malcolm are really close,” said Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook.”So he’s taking that on his shoulders to do it for Malcolm.”

They run behind a line made up of left tackle C.J. Brooks, left guard Jose Gonzalez, center E.J. Carter, right guard Caden Pollack and right tackle Noah Stovall.

Warner Robins has scored 49-plus points in 10 games, including last week’s 49-21 victory over Jones County. But this week they face perhaps their stiffest defensive challenge of the year. Creekside has three shutouts and allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points only twice – the 21-14 region championship decider against Woodward Academy and an uncharacteristic 41-34 shootout with St. Pius in the second round.

“When you see them on film that’s what pops off over there,” Westbrook said. “They’ve got some great athletes over there, they’re athletic and big, and they invite and welcome contact. That’s the sign of a good football team.”

Creekside gets after the quarterback with Javeon Miller (22 sacks), Carlton Williams (11.5 sacks), Malik Tullis (8.5 sacks), Kacey Bolton (eight sacks) and Vincent Hill (six sacks, team-leading 178 tackles). Bruce Cowert (three interceptions) and Roderick McCrary (103 tackles, two interceptions) anchor the secondary.

The teams have met only once. Warner Robins won 34-21 in the second round of the 2004 playoffs.