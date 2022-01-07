Class 5A blog: Three boys, girls teams flying under the radar

Greenbrier: The school’s state-ranked girls get much of the attention, but the boys are in position to challenge for the Region 8 title. Greenbrier (9-4) is led by senior Driskell, who leads the team in both scoring (11.6) and rebounding (8.0). Andrew Black (8.7 points) and Ty Jones (8.6 points) contribute to the balanced attack. The Wolfpack will know more after its Jan. 11 game at defending region champion Clarke Central.

Wayne County: The Yellow Jackets – and the rest of faraway Region 1 – can get easily overlooked. That’s unfortunate. Wayne County is 9-4 and led by 6-foot junior guard Jameson Johnson, who average 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jaden Tippins (7.3 rebounds), 6-foot-4 Ayden Jones (6.7 rebounds) and Zion Jackson (5.6) are tough on defense. Wayne hasn’t played since Dec. 30 when they beat traditional Class A power Crawford County 48-46.

Girls

Eagle’s Landing: The Eagles advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last year and return most of that team. The strength may be on the wins, where Asia Gant and Asia Garth are both returning, as is power forward Jehan Jacobs. Veteran coach Karshaun Peterson knows how to get things done, too.

Stockbridge: The Tigers can put up a lot of points. They average 63 per game, which helps explain their 13-2 start. Sophomore Carrington Wilson nearly averages a double-double (15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds) and also produces 5.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Add to that the offensive ability of heralded freshman Janiyah Jones (15.4 points) and senior Mikayla Jamison (12 points, 6.5 rebounds) and there’s a definite recipe for success.

Stockbridge hosts Eagle’s Landing on Friday night. That should set the groundwork for a crazy Region 2 races that includes No. 4 Union Grove, the current front-runner.

Mundy’s Mill: The Tigers are in Region 3, where No. 1 Woodward Academy and No. 3 Forest Park reign. Coach Arquavias Searcy’s team is off to an 8-1 start, losing only to Forest Park. The balanced attack is led by Kieanna West (12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists), Jaylah Jones (9.9 points), Armani Malcome (8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds) and Chamiah Walker (7.3 points).