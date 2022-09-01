Class 5A blog: This week’s six-pack of games to watch

They have been replaced by quarterback Judd Anderson and center Austin Hanks, a pair of juniors. Anderson, who stands almost 6-foot-7, has been a quick learner and has already thrown for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

“It really helps to have a lot of really good players around those two positions,” Chastain said. “That’s made the transition easier for us.”

It also helps to have senior Javious Bond (201 yards rushing) and junior Zion Ragins (110 yards rushing, eight catches for 84 yards) available. Bond rushed for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

“Somebody the other asked me how we played against Dacula and I said our track team beat their track team,” Chastain said. “We’re really fast right now and we try to get the ball in those guy’s hands and when we do they make plays.”

Chastain said Ragins is the fastest player he’s ever coached. “I’ve coached guys who are fast, but he is shot-out-of-a-cannon fast. You can’t simulate that speed in practice and when you see it in person it’s pretty impressive.”

The veteran defense is led by Bond, safety Javion Clark and linebacker Drew Jones. Bond, who has started every game since he was a freshman, has committed to play at Memphis.

The Jones defense will be tested by Perry quarterback Amar Gordon, one of the more dangerous passers in the state. The senior was 15-for-18 for 380 yards and six touchdowns in the loss to Houston County. Dakarai Anderson had seven catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns, including a 73-yarder. But the Panthers are hardly a one-dimensional team with running back Demetrious Carter (20 carries for 135 against Houston) providing some balance.

Five other games to watch:

Warner Robins vs. Northside Warner Robins: Warner Robins has won the last five meetings between these bitter rivals and the last three haven’t been close – a 34-point average margin of victory. The Demons (0-1) had last week off after dropping their opener to Lee County, the No. 2 team in Class 6A. Warner Robins returns all-state running back Malcolm Brown and Super 11 defensive lineman Vic Burley, who has committed to Clemson.

Mistakes hurt Warner Robins in the opener. Brown had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back and a roughing-the-kicker penalty allowed Lee to salvage another possession and led to a score.

Northside (1-1) bounced back for its season-opening loss to Jones County to hammer Peach County 35-7. Quarterback Damien Dee is a game-breaker; he had a 90-yard run against Peach. The Eagles defense is full of playmakers and Jamari Shines had a pick-six in the win.

The Demons lead the all-time series 39-25

Jefferson at St. Pius: Jefferson (1-1) will be the second straight Region 8 opponent to face Class 6A St. Pius (1-1). The Dragons have put a lot of points on the board – 102 in two games – and are coming off a 56-28 win over Wren, S.C.

Jefferson has scored points on the ground and through the air. Senior quarterback Max Aldridge has thrown for 346 yards and four touchdowns – all of them to Elijah Dewitt -- and junior running back Sammy Brown has rushed 34 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown also leads the team with 8.5 tackles per game.

St. Pius, which runs the wing-T offense, lost five fumbles in last week’s 9-0 loss to Flowery Branch. Jack Tchienchou, perhaps the team’s most versatile player, ran for 46 yards and had an interception. The Golden Lions have limited both its opponents to fewer than 200 yards.

Eastside vs. Newton: Eastside (1-0) opened the season with a 21-14 with over Luella, but will face a stiff challenge from county rival Newton (2-0).

Eastside brings its typical stout running game. Kenai Grier rushed for 170 yards in the opener, including a 90-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles ran for 285 yards, 7.3 yards per carry. E’sean Arnold threw for 58 yards, just enough to keep the defense honest. Outside linebacker D’von Duplessis had 11 tackles and a sack to lead the defense.

Newton quarterback Riley Scruggs has thrown for 370 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. Zion Johnson leads with 125 yards rushing. Marcus Calwise has 11 catches and five touchdowns.

Newton leads the series 10-7-1 and has won three straight. The Rams won 27-7 in 2021.

Heritage vs. Rockdale County: Heritage (1-1) won the season opener with Salem and can seal the county championship with a win over rival Rockdale County. Top players have been wide receiver Riley Edwards, defensive end Randorian Taylor and running back/returner Tyler Bercy.

Heritage leads the series 26-16. The Patriots have won the last two, including 38-8 in 2021, and have won five of the last six.

Decatur vs. Southwest DeKalb (Thursday, Hallford Stadium): The rivalry between two of DeKalb County’s oldest program was revived in 2020, with the two ensuing games being split. SWD, which dropped to Class 4A this season, won 33-19 in 2021.

Decatur (1-1) has proven it can score points behind quarterback Harrison Hannah, who guided last week’s fourth-quarter comeback win over Wesleyan. The Bulldogs also feature running back/defensive end Marquis Hood and wide receiver Kenric Lanier, a Vanderbilt commit. Isaac Kone, who kicked the game-winner last week, is another weapon.

Southwest DeKalb (0-2) is led on offense by running back Billy Johnson, who had 874 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. The Panthers have a strength on defense behind lineman Chase Kerns, one of the county’s best pass rushers with 11 ½ sacks last season, and defensive backs Sabian Campbell and Brandon Gunn.