Class 5A blog: This week’s six-pack of games to watch

“The 4-0 start is indicative of what we’ve done,” Battle said. “We try to go 1-0 every week and so far we’ve been able to do that. We’re just trying to do what we’ve been doing since spring.”

Warner Robins yet to hit on all cylinders offensively. Last week against Valdosta there as an untimely fumble, a couple of sacks and a snapped punt out of the end zone. Warner Robins didn’t get into the red zone until its final possession. First-year starter, a 6-foot-3 junior, Chase Reese is still finding his way at quarterback. All-state running back Malcolm Brown is a breakaway threat as a runner and a dangerous receiver.

The Warner Robins defense has been solid. Five-star defensive tackle (and devastating tight end) Vic Burley has lived up to his billing and last week recovered a fumble. Outside linebacker Elijah Antonio and defensive back Emandre Brown have made big plays.

The winner of this game will take the early advantage in the region race, although both must still meet up with Jones County.

Here are five other games to watch this week

Maynard Jackson at Banneker: Region 5 begins play this week and this game between a pair of 2-1 teams will set the pace for what should be an interesting, competitive race that is unlikely to be determined until the final week. Jackson has won two of the last three meetings.

Jackson has wins over Arabia Mountain and last week against Lithonia and has been beaten by Miller Grove. Banneker opened the season with wins over Washington and New Manchester, but got hammered 42-2 at Valdosta.

Jackson had 275 yards of total offense last week against Lithonia, 196 of that coming on the ground, and forced three turnovers. QB Rashad Harp can make plays with his arm and his legs.

Banneker, in its second season under coach Braxton Kelley, features senior running back Shar Dixon, a two-year starter and all-region pick, junior linebacker Mark Jenkins and sophomore Lashawn Stuckey, a two-way lineman.

Winder-Barrow at Loganville: This is a fitting way to open play in Region 8, which may be the strongest league from top to bottom in the state. No. 8 Loganville (4-0) broke into the rankings this week and will host nearby rival Winder-Barrow (3-1), which suffered its first loss last week at the hands of Class 7A Peachtree Ridge. The winner gets an early leg up in the playoff race.

Winder-Barrow’s Tyreeck Hall has rushed for 760 yards and nine touchdowns and leads a running attack that averages 270 yards per game. Hall also stars at defensive back and had a pick-six against Peachtree Ridge. The Bulldoggs’ defense is led by Ryan Ford (30 tackles, six for loss, one sack), Brooks House 19 tackles, five for loss, three sacks) and Tyron Harris (22 tackles, one fumble recovery).

Loganville quarterback Jack Crowe has thrown for 535 yards and nine touchdowns, with Nathan Dowdell catching 10 balls, six for touchdowns. The attack is balanced with the presence of Solomon Leslie who has rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns; Leslie has three 100-yard games. The defense is led by defensive end Jason Eligwe, who has a team-high 30 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks, and outside linebacker Muhammad Souare (29 tackles, three sacks, seven hurries).

Loganville leads the series 13-5, but Winder-Barrow has won the last three meetings. The teams haven’t played since 2019.

Ola at Eastside: There’s a pretty good chance that both of these teams could end up in the state playoffs. Region 2 Ola (2-1) took last week off after losing its first game of the season. Region 8 Eastside (2-1) bounced from a close loss to Class 7A and county rival Newton to smack Alcovy 41-6.

Ola, under veteran first-year coach Tom Causey, leans toward the run with backs Tye Holsey and Joel Jones, who are also playmakers on defense. Quarterback Jake Holmes continues to grow and has a dependable target in Omar Mathis.

Eastside continues to have success running the ball. Seniors Kenai Grier (313 yards, three TDs) and Dontorrie Henderson (144 yards, two TDs) have flourished and quarterback E’sean Arnold has thrown for 162 yards and run for 122 yards and one touchdown. On defense the top players are outside linebacker D’von Duplessis (25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks) and middle linebacker Jean Claude Joseph III (21 tackles, four tackles for loss).

The teams haven’t met since 2019 and have split the two previous games.

Lambert at Flowery Branch: The Branch took the week off after losing to Stephens County has a difficult assignment against Class 7A Lambert (3-0). The Falcons had a great offensive night in the opener, but had trouble against St. Pius and Stephens.

Flowery Branch has been getting good play from running backs Malik Dryden and Myles Ivey, outside linebacker Caden Pelham, middle linebacker Cam Haynes, defensive end Yolando Barrett, safety Jordan Elder and kicker Marco Velazquez.

The Falcons will have their secondary tested. Lambert quarterback James Tyre has thrown for 630 yards and seven touchdowns and sophomore Tommy Lafayette has rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Mays at Chapel Hill: Both these teams should be considered playoff contenders in Region 6. Mays (1-2) has lost its last two games – albeit to Class 6A Douglas County and No. 1 Hughes. Chapel Hill (2-1) is coming off a 21-13 win over South Cobb. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Chapel Hill has weapons in running backs Mike Padgett and Jakari Williams, safety Colby Crawford and receiver/safety Ja’Quil Roberts. Mays is operating under first-year coach Tony Slaton. The Raiders are an explosive spread team – they put up 41 points in a loss to Douglas County – behind quarterback Saulamon Evans and Jeremiah Carroll, who can hurt opponents as a runner and receiver. Ezra Brown and Jaidyn Glass have made big defensive plays.