Class 5A blog: The playoff scenarios for the final weekend

Region 4: Decatur (5-4) secured the title last week with its dramatic last-second win over Chamblee (6-2) nailing down the runner-up position. The third and fourth seeds will be determined by the outcome of the game between Arabia Mountain (4-5) and Tucker (4-5) on Thursday night at Godfey Stadium.

Region 5: No. 2-ranked Creekside (7-2) has won seven in a row and already has the top seed nailed down. Lithia Springs (6-3) will finish second with a win over Mays (5-4), which would be the fourth seed if Maynard Jackson (5-3) defeats Tri-Cities to create a tie for third. Jackson would then be the No. 3 team based on its regular-season win over Mays.

In the case of a three-way tie for second, the region tiebreaker would be: Under the region’s tiebreaker system, if Lithia Springs loses to Mays by 13 or fewer points, it will be the No. 2 seed. If Mays wins by more than 13 points, the Raiders will be the No. 2 seed and Lithia Springs would be No. 3. Jackson would be the fourth seed.

Region 6: Cambridge (7-2) and Kell (8-1) will finish one-two since Cambridge won the head-to-head meeting. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4) and Centennial (4-5) play on Friday to decide which team finishes third and fourth.

Region 7: The season is over for these teams. The seeds are: No. 1 Calhoun (7-3), No. 2 Cartersville (9-1), Dalton (5-5) and Cass (4-5).

Region 8: Jefferson (7-2) is No. 1 and Loganville (9-1) is No. 2. Eastside (6-3) is guaranteed a spot. If Eastside loses to Jefferson, it will be No. 4. If Eastside wins and Winder-Barrow (5-4) beats Clarke Central (4-5) by more than eight points, Eastside will be No. 3 and Winder will be No. 4. If Eastside wins and Clarke Central beats Winder-Barrow, Clarke will be No. 3 and Eastside will be No. 4.

First-round playoff pairings

The opening round of the playoffs will feature Region 1 vs. Region 2, Region 3 vs. Region 5, Region 5 vs. Region 6, and Region 7 vs. Region 8.

The No. 1 seeds will host the No. 4 seed from the opposing region. The No. 2 seeds will host the No. 3 seeds from the opposing regions. All No. 1 seeds are guaranteed two home games if they keep winning.