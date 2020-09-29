Class 5A blog: SWD, DeKalb schools return to competition

Coach Damien Wimes, whose teams are 19-3 over the last two years, have had some hurdles to navigate during the Corona Crisis. But Wimes was proud that his players adhered to the restrictions, followed the plan and stayed safe.

“It’s been a great learning experience for our players to know that everything’s not always going to go your way and you have to put your faith in God,” Wimes said. “You have to be persistent and have faith and our kids have done that. They have been resilient and they’ve stuck to the guidelines.”