Class 5A blog: Region-by-region look at playoff scenarios

If Dutchtown wins and Ola (8-1, 5-1) defeats Locust Grove, there would be a three-way tie for first place. The three-way tiebreaker in Region 4 is points allowed against the other two teams. Ola has allowed 44 points against Jones and Dutchtown. So, if Dutchtown beats Jones but allows 24 more points, Ola would be the region champion. If Dutchtown beats Jones, but allows 23 or fewer points to Jones County, Dutchtown would be No. 1, Jones No. 2 and Ola No. 3. If Ola loses to Locust Grove, it will finish third.

The winner of the Woodland (6-3, 3-3) game at Union Grove (5-4, 3-3) will finish fourth.

Region 5: The winner of this week’s showdown between St. Pius (7-1, 5-0) and Decatur (6-0, 5-0) will be the region champion. Southwest DeKalb (3-3, 3-2) has already nailed down the No. 3 seed. The winner of the game between Lithonia (3-4, 2-3) and King (2-5, 2-3) will earn the final playoff spot.

Region 6: The winner of the game between Chapel Hill (6-3, 4-1) and New Manchester (4-3, 2-1) will win the region championship.

If Chapel Hill wins, and Villa Rica and Lithia Springs both win, there would be a three-way tie for second place between New Manchester, Villa Rica and Lithia Springs and require mini-games.

If New Manchester wins, Chapel Hill would be No. 2. If Villa Rica and Lithia Springs both win, they would finish three-four.

If Chapel Hill wins and Jackson defeats Villa Rica and Lithia Springs defeats North Springs, Lithia Springs would be No. 2 based on a head-to-head win over New Manchester and Jackson would be No. 4.

Region 7: Blessed Trinity (5-0, 3-0) can win the region by beating Woodland (4-3, 1-3) in the final game. Cartersville (8-1) finishes second and Calhoun (7-3) takes third place. If Woodland beats Blessed Trinity, it will be the No. 4 playoff seed. If Woodland loses to Blessed Trinity, Hiram (1-9) would get the final playoff spot.

Region 8: Clarke Central (7-2, 6-0) has clinched first place, Eastside (7-2, 5-1) has nailed down second and Greenbrier (7-2, 4-2) is third. Loganville (4-5, 3-3) can earn the final place if it beats local rival Walnut Grove (3-6, 2-4). A win by Walnut Grove would create a three-way tie for fourth place with the winner of the game between Jackson County (3-6, 2-4) and Apalachee (2-7, 2-4).