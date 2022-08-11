Class 5A blog: Plenty of changes throughout the classification

A lot has changed in Class 5A since Warner Robins hoisted its second consecutive championship banner last fall at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Reclassification has changed the landscape throughout the state, sending private schools including Blessed Trinity and St. Pius into higher classifications thanks to the new penal multiplier and consistent region contenders such as Starr’s Mill and Southwest DeKalb into lower classifications.
And realignment has altered the face of the classification. Warner Robins moves to a different league. There’s an influx of North Fulton schools in Region 6. And in Region 8, Jefferson and Flowery Branch join the league that has been dominated in recent years by Clarke Central.
Here’s a look at the makeup of the new regions around the state:
Region 1: The only holdovers from last year are Ware County, which won the regular-season title, and Coffee. Ware lost in the second round to state runner-up Calhoun, and Coffee lost in the first round to eventual semifinalist Creekside. Out: Veterans and Wayne County. In: Greenbrier moved in from Region 8, Statesboro and Bradwell Institute both moved down from 6A, and Jenkins moved up from 4A. This league isn’t the monster that it has been, but it remains very, very strong.
Region 2: The teams in this league played under Region 4 the last two years. It remains a Henry County-heavy league with Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Locust Grove, Ola and Union Grove, along with region champion Jones County. But the biggest addition is two-time defending state champion Warner Robins, which brings back another loaded team. Out: Stockbridge, Woodland. Overall, this is a very solid league.
Region 3: The five-team league is the smallest in the classification and is made up primarily of teams that played in Region 2 last season: Harris County, McIntosh, Northgate and Northside Columbus. Only Drew played in Region 3 last year. Out: Griffin, Starr’s Mill, Whitewater from Region 2, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill and Woodward Academy from Region 3. This league is significantly weaker than it was a year ago but should create an interesting playoff race.
Region 4: The DeKalb County league had been Region 5. It retains Chamblee, non-region Cross Keys, Decatur, Lithonia and King and adds Arabia Mountain and Tucker. Out: Southwest DeKalb, Northview, St. Pius, Stone Mountain. This league appears to be very balanced but doesn’t appear to have a great team that can contend for a state championship.
Region 5: This is a combination of teams from Region 3 and Region 6. Banneker, Creekside, Maynard Jackson and Tri-Cities come from Region 3, with Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs, Midtown and Villa Rica coming in from Region 6. Mays moves up from Class 4A to join the fun. Out: New Manchester. Creekside will be the heavy favorite in this league, with the others scrapping for the other three spots.
Region 6: This league has a completely new look. Only North Springs and Northview played in Class 5A last season. Moving down from 6A are Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Kell. Greater Atlanta Christian got kicked up two classifications because of the new GHSA multiplier. Cambridge won nine games, returns 18 starters and will be the preseason favorite, with Kell expected to rebound under new coach Bobby May, who turned Westlake into a state power.
Region 7: Mighty Cartersville, which lost to Warner Robins in the second round, and Calhoun, which reached the championship game, both return to lead this region. Each one is loaded – as usual. They’re joined by Region 7 holdovers Cass, Hiram and Woodland and newcomer Dalton, which drops down from Class 6A. Out: Blessed Trinity. The Calhoun-Cartersville game should again determine the championship.
Region 8: This league may be the toughest in the state from top to bottom, as four of the seven teams won eight-plus games in 2021. Returning is three-time defending champion Clarke Central, perennial contender Eastside and Loganville. Newcomers are Flowery Branch and Jefferson, both powers moving up from Class 4A, and Heritage and Winder-Barrow, both dropping down from Class 6A. Out: Apalachee, Jackson County, Johnson and Walnut Grove. Greenbrier remained in Class 5A but moved to Region 1 in search of a better travel arrangement.
About the Author