Class 5A blog: Plenty of changes throughout the classification

Region 2: The teams in this league played under Region 4 the last two years. It remains a Henry County-heavy league with Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Locust Grove, Ola and Union Grove, along with region champion Jones County. But the biggest addition is two-time defending state champion Warner Robins, which brings back another loaded team. Out: Stockbridge, Woodland. Overall, this is a very solid league.

Region 3: The five-team league is the smallest in the classification and is made up primarily of teams that played in Region 2 last season: Harris County, McIntosh, Northgate and Northside Columbus. Only Drew played in Region 3 last year. Out: Griffin, Starr’s Mill, Whitewater from Region 2, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill and Woodward Academy from Region 3. This league is significantly weaker than it was a year ago but should create an interesting playoff race.

Region 4: The DeKalb County league had been Region 5. It retains Chamblee, non-region Cross Keys, Decatur, Lithonia and King and adds Arabia Mountain and Tucker. Out: Southwest DeKalb, Northview, St. Pius, Stone Mountain. This league appears to be very balanced but doesn’t appear to have a great team that can contend for a state championship.

Region 5: This is a combination of teams from Region 3 and Region 6. Banneker, Creekside, Maynard Jackson and Tri-Cities come from Region 3, with Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs, Midtown and Villa Rica coming in from Region 6. Mays moves up from Class 4A to join the fun. Out: New Manchester. Creekside will be the heavy favorite in this league, with the others scrapping for the other three spots.

Region 6: This league has a completely new look. Only North Springs and Northview played in Class 5A last season. Moving down from 6A are Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Kell. Greater Atlanta Christian got kicked up two classifications because of the new GHSA multiplier. Cambridge won nine games, returns 18 starters and will be the preseason favorite, with Kell expected to rebound under new coach Bobby May, who turned Westlake into a state power.

Region 7: Mighty Cartersville, which lost to Warner Robins in the second round, and Calhoun, which reached the championship game, both return to lead this region. Each one is loaded – as usual. They’re joined by Region 7 holdovers Cass, Hiram and Woodland and newcomer Dalton, which drops down from Class 6A. Out: Blessed Trinity. The Calhoun-Cartersville game should again determine the championship.

Region 8: This league may be the toughest in the state from top to bottom, as four of the seven teams won eight-plus games in 2021. Returning is three-time defending champion Clarke Central, perennial contender Eastside and Loganville. Newcomers are Flowery Branch and Jefferson, both powers moving up from Class 4A, and Heritage and Winder-Barrow, both dropping down from Class 6A. Out: Apalachee, Jackson County, Johnson and Walnut Grove. Greenbrier remained in Class 5A but moved to Region 1 in search of a better travel arrangement.