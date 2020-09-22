Class 5A blog: Ola reaps rewards of fast start

The Ola Mustangs have found a way to build on their success from last season, which saw the team bounce back from a 1-9 season and make the playoffs. This year coach Jared Zito’s team is off to a 3-0 start and finds itself in the state rankings for the first time, No. 9 in Class 5A.
“Offensively we had a team that returned a lot of starters or guys who have played a lot of football,” Zito said. “They definitely have a lot of confidence in themselves. It’s one of the most talented teams we’ve had, one with the most depth.”
Ola has beaten Jackson 52-28, North Oconee 37-30 and Spalding 49-7. The Mustangs are off this week before opening Region 4 play against Dutchtown.
The Mustangs answered one of their few offensive questions early when junior Jake Hall made the successful move from the secondary to quarterback. Hall has thrown for 400 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games.
“Now he has total command of the offense,” Zito said. “He runs the offense, he runs the ball hard and he’s got a good throwing arm. We knew he could play quarterback – he played quarterback in middle school – and we were trying to fill a need. Plus, he’s got the respect of the defensive guys because he played over there and they know he’s not a prima donna quarterback.”
The Mustangs have a pair of talented junior tailbacks in Micah Bell (313 yards, five TDs) and Naziq Dahmya (191 yards, four TDs), along with veteran fullback Chandler Fowler. Bell was honored by the team as its top performer last week against Spalding when he rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
The depth at receiver includes Freddie Felton, Parker Reagin, Ejay Harvey and Jaire Barnes.
The veteran offensive line features three-year starting seniors Otis Coleman and Nelson Kinsey, along with junior Jackson Cannon, a 6-5, 300-pound D-I prospect.
“It all starts up front and you’ve got give those guys credit. They’re playing well,” Zito said.
The defense is talented and deep, using as many as 17 players. The strength has been on the line and in the secondary, but many of the question marks at linebacker have been answered.
Top players on defense include three-year starter Devin Lee, an all-region player at end, linebacker Azariah Bell, defensive back Legend Doggett and sophomore Kendrick McDaniel, who starts at nose guard.
“We’ve been holding them to some high standards,” Zito said.
