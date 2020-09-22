Class 5A blog: Ola reaps rewards of fast start

The Mustangs have a pair of talented junior tailbacks in Micah Bell (313 yards, five TDs) and Naziq Dahmya (191 yards, four TDs), along with veteran fullback Chandler Fowler. Bell was honored by the team as its top performer last week against Spalding when he rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The depth at receiver includes Freddie Felton, Parker Reagin, Ejay Harvey and Jaire Barnes.

The veteran offensive line features three-year starting seniors Otis Coleman and Nelson Kinsey, along with junior Jackson Cannon, a 6-5, 300-pound D-I prospect.

“It all starts up front and you’ve got give those guys credit. They’re playing well,” Zito said.

The defense is talented and deep, using as many as 17 players. The strength has been on the line and in the secondary, but many of the question marks at linebacker have been answered.

Top players on defense include three-year starter Devin Lee, an all-region player at end, linebacker Azariah Bell, defensive back Legend Doggett and sophomore Kendrick McDaniel, who starts at nose guard.

“We’ve been holding them to some high standards,” Zito said.