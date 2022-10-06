Class 5A blog: Northside Columbus emerges as contender in Region 3

They have made life good for an offense led by running back Malachi Hosley, a senior who has rushed for 1,045 yards, the second-most in Class 5A, and 16 touchdowns. He already has offers from North Alabama and Penn, has visited Western Kentucky and will visit Kennesaw State this weekend.

“He’s probably got some of the best vision I’ve seen from a running back,” Oropeza said. “He’s patient, he’s got some wiggle and he knows how to set defenders up, knows how to set his blocks up and he’s got enough speed to make big plays. He’s really a complete back. Just a good football player.”

Quarterback Cade Clay was thrown into varsity competition a year ago as a freshman when the senior starter got hurt in the fourth game. He has started to blossom this season and has thrown for 799 yards and four touchdowns.

“He had to learn on the go and now he’s starting to see that jump from playing as a freshman to his sophomore season,” Oropeza said. “It was one of those deals where it wasn’t necessarily the plan, but it ended up working out in the long run.”

The corps of receivers is deep, with five guys already having double-digit catches -- Khamaron Hill (20 catches, five TDs), Ashton Wilson (17 catches), Kean’dra Davis (14 catches) and Devaughn Scott (10 catches, four TDs).

The defense likes to play an aggressive style and has shut out two opponents, limited two others to seven and suffered only one bad game, a 56-28 loss to LaGrange that was competitive until the fourth quarter.

Eric Cowling Jr., a three-year starter, is the top player on defense. He leads the team with 47 tackles and has two interceptions. Ward Walker has 43 tackles and four sacks. The back is led by Derrick Lockhart (27 tackles, one interception, three breakups, one fumble recovery) and Malaki Heard (two interceptions, two breakups, two caused fumbles)

“I don’t think we’re an offensive team. I don’t think we’re a defensive team,” Oropeza said. “I think we’re starting to become a team that’s good in all three phases, not just one or the other, and I hope we can continue that trend going forward.”

Harris County has been to the playoffs for five straight seasons, but are off to a 1-5 start under first-year coach Tommy Watson. He replaced Jamie Fox, who retired after finishing his career with four seasons in Hamilton. The Tigers bring a balanced attack led by quarterback Levi Watson (427 yards passing, 192 yards rushing).

Five more games to watch this week:

Chamblee vs. Tucker, Thursday, 7 p.m., North DeKalb Stadium: The two old rivals will meet for the first time since 2011, a 63-6 Tucker win. The Tigers lead the series 15-9-1.

Chamblee (4-1, 1-0 Region 4) is coming off a 45-7 win over King. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Fabian Walker Jr., who has thrown for 945 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Thornton has 24 catches for six touchdowns and became the school’s career receiving leader earlier this year. Chamblee’s defense features linebacker Jack Hawkins and end Quay Wright (11 tackles for loss, two caused fumbles).

Tucker (2-4, 0-1) has lost four straight games and was beaten 53-28 last week by running back Jordan McCoy (612 yards, seven TDs). Defensive ends Nakobi Spurrier and Christopher Jackson has combined for five sacks and six tackles for loss.

Decatur at Arabia Mountain, Friday, 7:30, at Godfrey Stadium: Arabia Mountain (3-3, 1-0 Region 4) has won two in a row after a 42-16 win over Lithonia. Julian Shanks threw for 216 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in the win and has thrown for 746 yards and 11 touchdowns. Solomon Rayton leads the running game with 544 yards and three touchdowns.

Decatur (2-4, 1-0) beat Tucker 53-28 last week to end a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Harrison Hannah has thrown for 1,527 yards and 14 touchdowns, with Kenric Lanier (34 catches, six TDs) and Kedric Lackey (24 catches, five TDs) the top receivers. Malachi Miller leads the team with 36 tackles and Ethan Johnson has 34 tackles and six tackles for loss. Marquis Hood, a Colorado State commitment, has 20 tackles, four sacks and five hurries in three games.

Decatur has won the only two meetings, including 26-14 last season.

Loganville at Clarke Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: No. 6 Loganville is 7-0 for the first time in school history and is coming of a gritty 13-10 win over Eastside. Clarke Central (2-4, 1-1) ended a four-game losing streak by beating Flowery Branch 17-7 and needs a win to keep its hopes of a fourth straight region title alive.

Loganville is trying to run down its first region title since 2008. Solomon Leslie leads 5A backs with 1,046 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Crowe has thrown for 808 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Clarke Central is coming of its best defensive performance of the season. The Gladiators are led defensively by Jaylon Stone (48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) and Dailen Howard (33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss).

Flowery Branch at Winder-Barrow, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: One of these good teams will essentially bow out of the Region 8 playoff race with a loss. Flowery Branch (2-4, 0-2) is coming off a 17-7 loss to Clarke Central, while Winder-Barrow (3-3, 0-2) was beaten by Jefferson 28-0 and has dropped three in a row. Clarke Central won 27-24 in 2021.

Winder-Barrow is led by running back Tyreek Hall, a senior who has rushed for 848 yards and nine touchdowns, and outside linebacker Ryan Ford, who leads the team with 52 tackles. Ford had 11 tackles against Jefferson. Brooks House has a team-leading four sacks.

Clarke Central’s offense is piloted by Lucien Anderson, who has thrown for 558 yards and one touchdown and run for 454 yards and eight touchdowns. Kendrick Curry has run for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylon Stone leads the team with 48 tackles, 12 behind the line, and Dailen Howard has 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Maynard Jackson vs. Mays, Friday, 8 p.m., at Henderson Stadium: Jackson (4-2, 2-1 Region 5) and Mays (2-3, 1-1) are both playoff contenders and the winner of this game will be in good shape for the stretch run. Jackson is coming off a 7-6 win over Chapel Hill and Mays, which has played a more difficult schedule, dropped a 22-21 decision to No. 3 Creekside last week.

Maynard Jackson returns all-region offensive lineman Ryian Alford, receiver Ricky Dorn, linebackers Zamir McQuiller, Derrick Walker and Taariq Heathington and defensive back Karleon Bell. Mays features returning all-region quarterback Saulamon Evans, receiver Jaquarian Wiggles, lineman TyQuez Richardson and Zy Terrio, defensive linemen Troy Pikes, Quintavius Mays and Bryan Glass.

The two teams haven’t met since 1989. Mays leads the series 2-0, both by shutout.