Class 5A blog: No upsets for second straight week

Ware County survives scare: The No. 3 Gators started the game with a 21-0 lead, but had to survive a second-half rally to beat Creekside 49-25. Thomas Castellanos ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others to lead Ware County.

Creekside battled back with a pair of touchdown runs from Nyqua Lett and a 15-yard run from Kamauri Davis after the Seminoles recovered a fumble. A pair of safeties allowed Creekside to close the margin to 28-25 and it missed a 25-yard field goal to tie the game with 11 minutes left.

That’s when Castellanos took over. He threw a long pass to Orion Robinson, then completed the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Mills. He ran for a 3-yard score with seven minutes left and iced it with a touchdown pass to Jerry Wilkins.

Cartersville’s big second half ousts St. Pius: Quante Jennings scored three touchdowns and No. 4 Cartersville defeated No. 8 St. Pius 31-19. The Purple Hurricanes also scored on a run by quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and got a field goal from Oscar Hernandez. St. Pius scored on runs from Luke Jacobellis, Mason Benefield and a pass from Dennis O’Shea to Casey Vermeulen.

Calhoun comes back to beat Clarke Central: No. 7 Calhoun scored 26 straight points to overcome a 14-7 deficit and eliminated No. 9 Clarke Central 33-14. Calhoun quarterback Christian Lewis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Quin Smith, a 15-yarder to Will Seamons and a 26-yarder to Cole Speer. Running back Jerrian Hames scored on a pair of runs. Clarke Central scored twice on passes from Will Robinson, who hit Jarius “Nono” Mack for touchdowns of 15 and 73 yards.

Coffee advances with big second half: The No. 5 Trojans erased a 9-0 halftime deficit and defeated Starr’s Mill 24-9, as quarterback A.J. Wilkerson ran for one touchdown and threw for two others. Starr’s Mill took the lead on a safety – Wilkerson was tackled in the end zone after bobbling the snap – and quarterback William Yarbrough scored on a 12-yard run.

Blessed Trinty keeps rolling: Justice Haynes ran 25 times for 314 yards and three touchdowns and the No. 1-ranked Titans defeated Decatur 44-0. Haynes scored on runs of 12, 34 and 28 yards – an 80-yarder was negated because of a penalty -- and did not play the fourth quarter. Blessed Trinity also got a pair of touchdown runs from Englan Williams a scored on a pass from J.C. French to Ryan Dupot. The Titans got an interception from Mackay Butler, a blocked punt from Jackson Hamilton and tacked on a safety.

Warner Robins breaks it open: The No. 2 Demons spotted Woodward Academy a touchdown and rolled to a 30-7 win. Ahmad Walker ran for two touchdowns, while quarterback Jalen Addie and Malcom Brown each added one. Cary Payne kicked a field goal for Warner Robins.

Jones County outlasts Griffin: The No. 10 Greyhounds scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to beat Griffin 34-13. Andrew Carner ran for three touchdowns, John Alan Richter threw a touchdown pass to Javious Bonds and Evan West kicked a pair of field goals for Jones County.

Eastside ends New Manchester’s dream season: The Eagles broke it open in the second half and rolled to a 37-7 win over New Manchester, which had won its first region title and was in the second round for the first time. Kenai Grier scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Eagles got a touchdown run from Dallas Johnson and Sincere Johnson.