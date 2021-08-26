Class 5A blog: New-look Cartersville gets a real challenge

“Jake is a program guy and those guys are harder and harder to come by,” Foster said. “There are more kids who leave now when they’re not getting instant gratification. He didn’t start as a freshman, he was backup on JV and played JV as an 11th grader. Now that he’s a senior he’s making the most of it. I’m proud to see all his hard work pay off.”

Foster said Cartersville will continue to play both quarterbacks, depending on what the opposition allows them to do. “We’ll play it by ear, but right now the plan is to play both,” he said.

It’s going to be a big week for the Big Three in Region 7. No 1 Blessed Trinity has a date with Marist, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, and No. 7 Calhoun host McCallie, the No. 1-ranked team in Tennessee.

Other interesting games this weekend include:

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Ware County: This intriguing game came together when ELCA and Ware County had opponents back out because of COVID. Ware County, No. 3 in Class 5A, should have its hands full with ELCA, No. 2 in Class A Private and the dominant small-class private school for the last decade.

Ware’s Thomas Castellanos threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 28 yards in the opener, as the Gators got 117 yards rushing from Cartevious Norton in their 52-7 win over Cook. ELCA’s Charlie Gilliam, a junior, threw for 181 yards and one touchdown, but threw two interceptions in a 17-14 loss to No. 10 Woodward Academy.

Bainbridge at Coffee: No. 4 Coffee had its opener against Drew pulled away 24 hours before kickoff. Now the Trojans open against Bainbridge, the No. 8 team in Class 4A, which will also be playing its first game. Coffee won 31-16 in 2020 as the versatile Maurice Turner caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Turner is back, as are running backs Brady Skipper and A.J. Franklin.

Wesleyan at Decatur: Decatur got off to a great start by hammering Dunwoody 48-7. The Bulldogs accumulated 459 total yards, 276 of that coming on the ground. Wesleyan, the No. 3-ranked team in Class A Private should be a bigger challenge. The Wolves have a one-two punch in quarterback Jeff Miller (209 yards passing, two TDs) and running back Will Tucker (125 yards rushing, one TD).

Southwest DeKalb vs. Stephenson (Hallford Stadium): Southwest lost a 9-7 decision to Stockbridge in the opening week. Now the Panthers renew their neighborhood rivalry with Stephenson, where former Jaguar Marcus Jelks has taken over the reins as head coach from the legendary Ron Gartrell. Stephenson beat Lithonia 17-6 last week.

Warner Robins at Archer: The No. 2-ranked Demons dismantled Valdosta 48-20 last week and move up in weight class to challenge Class 7A Archer on the road. Warner Robins put a 42-7 beatdown on Archer a year ago. Archer struggled offensively in its 29-14 opening loss to Westlake.