Class 5A blog: Message of selflessness rings true for Loganville

“The biggest thing has just been getting the kids to believe we can win,” Smith said. “We may not be as talented as some of the other teams, but they believe in one another, and they believe in what we’re doing. I can see that maturation process with our team, and I think that’s been contributing to our success.”

Leslie is a strong 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior who plays both ways. Hard to tackle and sneaky fast, Leslie has rushed for 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Quarterback Johnny Crowe has thrown for 1,053 yards and 15 touchdowns. Lawson has run for 340 yards and four touchdowns and Nick Dowdell leads the team with 20 catches, 10 of them for touchdowns.

Jefferson (5-2, 3-0) has won three straight games while playing through the tragic death of tight end Elijah Dewitt. Coach Travis Noland, in his first season since moving over from Oconee County, and his staff has done an excellent job keeping the team focused in the midst of the horrific situation.

The memory of their slain teammate will never be far away. Last week Flowery Branch opened the game by intentionally taking a delay of game penalty – which Jefferson refused – and players and coaches from both teams responded by holding two fingers in the air to honor Dewitt’s memory.

Jefferson’s offense is led by quarterback Max Aldridge (949 yards passing, 12 TDs) and running back Sammy Brown (831 yards rushing, nine touchdowns). Brown also stars at linebacker and leads the team in tackles.

The Dragons are probably the stoutest defensive group in the region – they’ve allowed 16 points over the last five games. Jefferson has three shutouts and has blanked its last two opponents. It will be a huge hurdle for Loganville, but a challenge they’re willing to take.

“We want our kids to know they’ve earned this opportunity,” Smith said. “Everybody gets a shot so why not us? We’ve pitched it to them like we’re still the underdog. There are a lot more people picking Jefferson than picking Loganville, I promise you.”

Five other games to watch this week

Kell at Greater Atlanta Christian: The winner will most likely finish second in Region 6, with the loser taking the No. 3 seed. Kell (6-1, 2-1) had its six-game winning streak end last week, while GAC (4-3, 2-1) has won three of its last four. Both have lost to region-leading Cambridge, leaving the winner on the verge of earning a first-round playoff game.

The game features a pair of promising junior quarterbacks. Kell’s Bryce Clavon has thrown for 1,602 yards and 15 touchdowns and GAC’s Jack Stanton has thrown for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ola at Union Grove: The winner is mostly like going to sew up a spot in the playoffs. Ola (4-3, 2-1) still has to play Dutchtown, but holds a win over region-leading Jones County. Union Grove (4-4, 2-2) still has a game remaining with Jones County. The loser will likely miss the playoffs. Ola won the game between the two Henry County schools last year, but Union Grove had won five of the previous six meetings.

Chamblee vs. Arabia Mountain (Godfrey Stadium): Chamblee (5-1, 2-0) could set up a showdown with Decatur for the Region 4 championship if it can get past Arabia Mountain (3-4, 1-1). Chamblee has never beaten the Rams in six previous tries. The teams haven’t played since 2019.

Chamblee is led by quarterback Fabian Walker Jr., who has thrown for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns and run for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Thornton leads the team with 30 catches and six touchdowns.

Arabia Mountain sophomore quarterback Julian Shanks has thrown for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns and run for 139 yards. Solomon Raylon leads the team with 571 yards rushing.

Dalton at Calhoun: Dalton (5-3, 3-0) and Calhoun (5-3, 2-1) will determine their position in Region 7 on Friday. Dalton moved into Region 7 this year and can win the regular-season title if it sweeps the final two games against Calhoun and Cartersville. Calhoun can also win the title by winning its last two games against Dalton and Cass. Calhoun must find a way to slow Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade, who leads Class 5A with 1,590 yards rushing.

Creekside at Villa Rica: No. 2 Creekside (5-2, 4-0) can move one step closer to clinching the Region 5 championship with a win over Villa Rica (4-4, 3-2). The Seminoles have won five straight games, a stretch that includes two shutouts. Creekside’s offense is led by quarterback Vinson Berry (801 yards passing) and running backs Roderick McCrary (733 yards rushing, six TDs) and Travis Terrell Jr. (423 yards rushing, three TDs).