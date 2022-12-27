Class 5A blog: Kell’s Henderson passes 2,000-point mark

Kell’s Crystal Henderson surpassed the 2,000-point total for her career during the Hawks-Naismith Basketball Classic at Norcross. She had 24 points, four assists and five rebounds against Class 7A No. 1 Brookwood.
Earlier this month she was named MVP of the Hoops4Hunger Tournament. Last season Henderson became the school’s all-time leading scorer. The senior has not yet committed to a college. She is ranked as the No. 3 senior point guard in the state by Sandy’s Spiel.
She is the younger sister of Scoot Henderson, who went from Kell to the NBA G League’s Ignite team.
The Kell girls are 7-3 and ranked No. 1 in the state. The Longhorns are competing in the Sunshine State Explosion tournament this week. They play Everglades (Fla.) on Wednesday and McArthur of Hollywood, Fla., on Thursday morning.
Jones boys, girls sweep their own tournament
The host Jones County boys and girls won the Morris Bank Christmas Tournament.
The boys (12-2) beat Stockbridge 83-53, Camp Jewel House Academy of Conyers 58-47 and defending Class 6A champion Grovetown 64-61 in the final. Jaylen Sanford leads the Greyhounds with 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and Daethan Harris averages 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.
The girls (10-3) beat Crisp County 93-35, Perry 63-22 and Northeast Macon 74-42 in the championship game. Amaris Ridgeway was named tournament MVP and Shania Bryant, Shakiya Bethea and Mya Epps were named to the all-tournament team.
Class 5A players named to Tipoff Club watch list
The Atlanta Tipoff Club has named its preseason watch list for boys and girls.
The Class 5A players who were included are: Girls -- Crystal Henderson, Kell; Myori Pruitt, Arabia Mountain; Boys – Jay Boyd, Hiram; Khirus Doucet, Chapel Hill; Jeremiah Holloway, Winder-Barrow; Peyton Marshall, Kell; Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities; David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing.
Bradwell girls to meet Class 4A No. 1 Griffin
The No. 4-ranked Bradwell Institute girls (9-1) will get a serious test from Class 4A No. 1 Griffin (10-1) when they meet Wednesday at the Big Blue Classic at Liberty County. Senior Taniyah Bowman (15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0 steals) and sophomores Parris Parham (13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Ta’tyanna Anderson (10.8 points) lead the Tigers. Bradwell’s only loss is to Lakewood of St. Petersburg.
