Class 5A blog: Kell’s Henderson passes 2,000-point mark

The host Jones County boys and girls won the Morris Bank Christmas Tournament.

The boys (12-2) beat Stockbridge 83-53, Camp Jewel House Academy of Conyers 58-47 and defending Class 6A champion Grovetown 64-61 in the final. Jaylen Sanford leads the Greyhounds with 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and Daethan Harris averages 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The girls (10-3) beat Crisp County 93-35, Perry 63-22 and Northeast Macon 74-42 in the championship game. Amaris Ridgeway was named tournament MVP and Shania Bryant, Shakiya Bethea and Mya Epps were named to the all-tournament team.

Class 5A players named to Tipoff Club watch list

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has named its preseason watch list for boys and girls.

The Class 5A players who were included are: Girls -- Crystal Henderson, Kell; Myori Pruitt, Arabia Mountain; Boys – Jay Boyd, Hiram; Khirus Doucet, Chapel Hill; Jeremiah Holloway, Winder-Barrow; Peyton Marshall, Kell; Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities; David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing.

Bradwell girls to meet Class 4A No. 1 Griffin

The No. 4-ranked Bradwell Institute girls (9-1) will get a serious test from Class 4A No. 1 Griffin (10-1) when they meet Wednesday at the Big Blue Classic at Liberty County. Senior Taniyah Bowman (15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0 steals) and sophomores Parris Parham (13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Ta’tyanna Anderson (10.8 points) lead the Tigers. Bradwell’s only loss is to Lakewood of St. Petersburg.